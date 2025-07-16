John Torode's cryptic comment on strained friendship with co-host of nearly 20 years Gregg Wallace

John Torode was dropped by MasterChef on Tuesday, following his former co-host Gregg Wallace, who was recently sacked after a report into his behaviour.

Despite appearing the best of friends on the popular cooking show, the pair seemingly had a tenser relationship off-screen, with John confirming that the pair wouldn't visit each other's homes. During an appearance on Desert Island Discs, John explained: "[Gregg's] a friend, don't get me wrong, but I don't go to the pub with him, we've both not been to each other's houses... we just don't do it."

In a separate comment, he seemed to hint at Gregg's behaviour, adding that he "wouldn't know what to do" with his then co-star, due to "these behavioural things he does".

Gregg's sacking

Gregg was initially dropped from MasterChef in December 2024 after allegations which dated back to 2018 about his behaviour emerged.

A full investigation was launched into the star's conduct and a report published in July 2025 upheld 45 out of 83 allegations spanning a 19-year period between 2005 and 2024. These included 16 sexually explicit comments, three counts of being in a state of undress and one count of unwanted physical contact.

© Shutterstock An investigation was published into Gregg's behaviour

The presenter was subsequently dropped by the BBC, who confirmed it didn't intend to work with him again in the future.

In a response to the report, Gregg said he had been cleared of the "most serious and sensational accusations" and accused the BBC of "peddling baseless and sensationalised gossip".

John's firing

Less than a week after the report into Gregg's behaviour was published, John was also dropped from MasterChef with the programme opting not to renew his contract.

The presenter had confirmed on Monday that he was the centre of an allegation over the use of racist language. The phrase was described as "extremely offensive" although John said he had no "recollection" of using the term.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock John's contract wasn't renewed following the use of a racial slur

In a statement after his firing, John said: "Although I haven't heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay – I am seeing and reading that I've been 'sacked' from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I’m accused of.

"The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong. I'd hoped that I'd have some say in my exit from a show I've worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in [the] last few days seem to have prevented that."

© BBC The star claims to have no recollection of the incident

He concluded: "Personally, I have loved every minute working on MasterChef, but it’s time to pass the cutlery to someone else. For whoever takes over, love it as I have.

"I will watch fondly from afar as I now focus on the many other exciting projects that I have been working towards. My tummy will be grateful for a rest after 20 years of eating, but what a joy it has been."