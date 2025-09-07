I Fought the Law: Is Billy Dunlop still in prison?

If you were one of the many viewers who binge-watched Sheridan Smith's ITV true-crime drama I Fought the Law, you likely felt a heavy weight on your chest after finishing the final episode. Based on the real-life story of Ann Ming, as detailed in her book For the Love of Julie, I Fought the Law charts her 15-year battle to overturn the Double Jeopardy Law, which had previously prevented her daughter Julie's murderer from being tried twice for the same crime.

In my opinion, it's no surprise that I Fought the Law has been such a hit. Sheridan Smith is the perfect actor to bring Ann's heartbreaking yet inspiring story to life, having previously led gripping dramas like Four Lives, The Moorside and Mrs Biggs. The success of true-crime dramas like this one proves just how enduring and powerful television can be in raising awareness about real-life cases. If you haven't tuned in yet, it's well worth the watch.

Despite the inspiring victory for Ann in the four-part series, you might still be wondering: where is Billy Dunlop now? Read on for the details…

© ITV,Hera Pictures Jack James Ryan plays Billy Dunlop in I Fought The Law The true story behind I Fought the Law In November 1989, 22-year-old Julie Hogg disappeared after her shift at a local pizza shop. After an 80-day search, Julie's body was found behind a bath panel in her home in Billingham, County Durham. It was later revealed that Julie had been murdered by her neighbour William "Billy" Dunlop, who had strangled her before hiding her body. Billy was acquitted of her murder after two trials, held in May and October 1991 – both of which ended with the jury unable to reach a verdict.



© ITV,Hera Pictures Billy had a history of violence that made people afraid to report him It wasn't until Billy was jailed in 1998 for a separate crime – assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her partner – that he confessed to killing Julie. A prison officer managed to record his confession on tape, but because Billy had already been tried for her murder, the centuries-old double jeopardy law meant he couldn't be tried again, even with the new evidence. Instead, he was charged with perjury.



© ITV,Hera Pictures Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming and Charlie York Lo as Charlie Ming A 15-year fight This is where Julie's mother, Ann Ming, came in. After 15 years of campaigning and lobbying the criminal justice system, Ann managed to overturn the legislation and in 2003, the law was amended to allow serious cases to be retried if new evidence came to light. This led to Billy's retrial in 2006, where he was finally convicted of Julie's murder and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years.



© ITV The Ming family were opposed to Billy's move to an "open prison" Where is William 'Billy' Dunlop now? After his conviction in 2006, Billy has remained in prison. In December 2024, having served the minimum term, the 61-year-old applied for release. During the Parole Board hearing, professionals recommended he be transferred to an open prison, despite his history of committing more offences. They noted he expressed "genuine remorse and shame" for killing Julie. However, Ann and the Ming family strongly opposed the move.