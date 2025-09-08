Netflix's 16-part drama with 'salacious twists' arrives this week

Looking for a scandalous new drama series to binge-watch? Netflix has got you covered. The second season of Tyler Perry's new series, Beauty in Black, is about to land on the streaming platform, so now is a great time to binge-watch the first series before the show returns with even more "juicy drama and salacious twists". The series sees an exotic dancer's life take a turn when she crosses paths with a dysfunctional family behind a beauty empire.

HELLO!'s Website Editor Kate Thomas said of the show: "Beauty in Black has me hooked. Tyler Perry's salacious drama about a power-hungry family dynasty will appeal to fans of Empire and Succession. The twists are shocking, the language and violence are extreme, and your jaw will be on the floor after witnessing how evil most of the characters are to one another. While critics may say it's over the top, there's certainly never a dull moment. I can't wait to find out what's next for Kimmie after THAT season one cliffhanger."

© QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX Crystle Stewart stars as Mallory in Beauty In Black

What is Beauty in Black about?

The Chicago-set series, which first premiered in October last year, follows two women "on very different life trajectories — and a collision course toward each other", according to Tudum. The story centres around Kimmie, an exotic dancer "who struggles to make ends meet after her mother kicks her out," and Mallory, who runs her own successful hair-care business.

© QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX Taylor Polidore Williams plays Kimmie

The Netflix logline reads: "The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force and is now the one calling the shots after inheriting sole ownership of the family business."

WATCH: The trailer for Beauty in Black season 2

Who stars in Beauty in Black?

Taylor Polidore Williams (Divorce in the Black) leads the cast as Kimmie, alongside Crystle Stewart (For Better or Worse, Acrimony, Good Deeds, House of Payne) as Mallory.

© QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX Season two arrives on Thursday, 11 September

They're joined by Amber Reign Smith (Bruh, The Oval) as Rain, Ricco Ross (P-Valley) as Horace, Debbi Morgan (Divorce in the Black) as Olivia, Richard Lawson (For Colored Girls, Divorce in the Black, House of Payne) as Norman, Steven G. Norfleet (Ruthless) as Charles, Julian Horton (Bruh) as Roy and Terrell Carter (What’s Done in the Dark, Diary of a Mad Black Woman) as Varney.

How to watch Beauty in Black

Season one is available to stream on Netflix now. Part one of season two premieres on Netflix on Thursday, 11 September.