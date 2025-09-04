5 cosy crime dramas I'm binging after watching The Thursday Murder Club

After watching The Thursday Murder Club, based on the bestselling series by Richard Osman, I’m settling into the September spirit of cosier evenings and comfort series to binge. Cosy crime dramas are high on my watchlist and have been a trending TV topic this year. They’re not too intense to watch, yet still capture the essence of the murder mystery genre. Over the summer, I mainly watched shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty and Love is Blind, so I felt it was time for a change. I had a scour on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ to find the perfect detective series for a cosy night in…

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor, Nicky Morris, gave her verdict on The Thursday Murder Club – if you haven’t watched it yet – and perfectly summarises the essence of what a cosy crime drama should be. ''The Thursday Murder Club feels like Sunday teatime TV viewing, best enjoyed with a cup of tea and a slice of cake. If you’re looking for a cosy watch, then this star-studded adaptation of Richard Osman’s hit book will keep you nicely entertained," she explains.

Read below to find out the cosy crime dramas on my watchlist...

1/ 5 © Hulu Only Murders in the Building – Disney+ I’ve heard such positive reviews of this show, not to mention the impressive cast lineup, including Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez, and Cara Delevingne. The premise follows a trio of strangers who share a fascination with true crime podcasts. They go on to produce their own podcast, titled Only Murders in the Building, as they bond over a real murder that occurs in their luxury apartment complex. But, as with all good murder mysteries, can they truly trust each other – especially as the killer may be closer than they think? This sounds like the most modern, 21st-century take on the murder mystery genre, especially since many people’s crime obsessions these days stem from podcasts and true crime stories. You know it will be a hilarious, classic watch, as the writers include Steve Martin (who wrote The Pink Panther). There are currently four seasons available, with a fifth on the way… so I hope to catch up before the new one airs!



2/ 5 © Joss Barratt/Netflix A Good Girl's Guide to Murder – BBC iPlayer This British murder mystery series is based on the book series by Holly Jackson and follows Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers) as she tries to uncover the truth behind the murder of 17-year-old schoolgirl Andie Bell. In general, the show gives Nancy Drew vibes, and I love a murder mystery that’s headlined by a female detective. The cast is full of fresh, young talent, and you may recognise Emma Myers from her role in Wednesday as Enid Sinclair. There's currently only one season, which aired in 2024 and consists of six episodes. However, a second season is on the way…



3/ 5 © Photo: Sky Big Little Lies – NOW TV Another series adapted from a novel – this time by Liane Moriarty – Big Little Lies is created by David E. Kelley. I actually read the book and, while not always cosy, the writing definitely transports you to another world of 'yummy mummies' and large mansions, with a hint of murder. I'm intrigued to watch the show, as the cast includes Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, and Zoë Kravitz. The series follows a trio of wealthy, upper-class Californian mothers whose lives unravel to the point of murder after a single woman moves to their idyllic beach town. There are currently two seasons, and although a third season has not been officially announced, fans remain hopeful.



4/ 5 © JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX The Residence – Netflix

One of 2025’s standout Netflix murder mystery shows is The Residence, produced by Shondaland (Grey’s Anatomy, Bridgerton, How to Get Away with Murder), which holds an 80%+ score on Rotten Tomatoes. It looks like a fun, whodunnit mystery set in the White House residence, where Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) plays an eccentric detective. Not to mention, Kylie Minogue also makes an appearance in the show. There are only eight episodes, and while there’s currently no news of a second season, it still seems like a cosy watch to me!