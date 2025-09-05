WATCH: Downton Abbey star's 'lavish' new period drama is the ultimate autumn must-watch

Looking for a sweeping period drama to get stuck into this autumn? Channel 5 has released the trailer for its upcoming period drama, The Forsytes, and it could just be your next TV obsession. The series, which has been described as a "lavish" adaptation of John Galsworthy's novel series The Forsyte Saga, follows the lives of our generations of an upper-class family of stockbrokers, set against the backdrop of late-Victorian England. The drama boasts an impressive cast, including Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood), Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era), Stephen Moyer (True Blood) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark).

The series, which is coming to 5 this autumn, is written by acclaimed British screenwriter Debbie Horsfield, who is known for her work on Poldark. At the centre of the story are younger members of the Forsyte family, Soames and his cousin Jolyon, who lock horns over who will take control of the family firm when the arrival of two remarkable women turns their lives upside down. The synopsis continues: "Ultimately, each Forsyte family member grapples with the same dilemma – is it better to be ruled by the head or the heart?"

© Sean Gleason/Mammoth Screen/MASTERPIECE Millie Gibson and Joshua Orpin star in The Forsytes

The Forsytes, coming this autumn to 5 in the UK. The series will air on MASTERPIECE on PBS in 2026 in the US.