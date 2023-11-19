Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm a Celebrity 2023 LIVE: highlights from the launch show

Subscribe

Subscribe
Live:Updated12m ago

I'm a Celebrity 2023 LIVE: all the highlights as the celebrities arrive in the jungle

Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson and more are heading into the jungle – follow our live blog

Fred Sirieix, Grace Dent, Danielle Harold, Marvin Humes, Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, Sam Thompson, Nella Rose, Nigel Farage and Nick Pickard on I'm a Celebrity 2023
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisTV and film writer
Share this:

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 has officially begun!

Ant and Dec are back on our screens with a brand new series - and we can't wait to see what's in store. 

A fresh batch of celebrity contestants are swapping their creature comforts for the Australian jungle. But how will they get on?



Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisTV and film writer
12m ago

Who is taking part this year?

The 2023 line-up is certainly an impressive one, featuring popstars, presenters and one controversial former politician. 

Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, former politician Nigel Farage, JLS singer Marvin Humes, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, This Morning host Josie Gibson and First Dates presenter Fred Sirieix are among the celebrities taking part this year. 

Rounding out the current line-up are Youtuber Nella Rose, food critic Grace Dent, EastEnders actor Danielle Harold and Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard. 

I'm A Celebrity 2023 contestants standing in the jungle© ITV
Share this:
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisTV and film writer
37m ago

I'm a Celebrity is back!

It's that time of year again… I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back on our screens for another series of stomach-churning Bushtucker trials, dramatic fallouts and heartwarming friendships as a fresh batch of celebrity contestants make themselves at home in the jungle for the next few weeks. 

Ant and Dec will, of course, return to host the programme and will no doubt keep us all entertained with their witty commentary on life in camp. 

Ant and Dec for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

As always, the celebrities will swap their home comforts for a life under the stars in the Australian jungle, where they'll take part in a series of Bushtucker trials and challenges in order to collect stars in exchange for food. 

The campmates will be voted out of the jungle as the series goes on before three celebrities make it to the grand final. But who will be crowned this year's king or queen of the jungle?

Share this:

More TV and Film

See more