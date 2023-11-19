I'm a Celebrity 2023 LIVE: all the highlights as the celebrities arrive in the jungle

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 has officially begun!
Ant and Dec are back on our screens with a brand new series - and we can't wait to see what's in store.
A fresh batch of celebrity contestants are swapping their creature comforts for the Australian jungle. But how will they get on?
Who is taking part this year?
The 2023 line-up is certainly an impressive one, featuring popstars, presenters and one controversial former politician.
Actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, former politician Nigel Farage, JLS singer Marvin Humes, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, This Morning host Josie Gibson and First Dates presenter Fred Sirieix are among the celebrities taking part this year.
Rounding out the current line-up are Youtuber Nella Rose, food critic Grace Dent, EastEnders actor Danielle Harold and Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard.
Ant and Dec will, of course, return to host the programme and will no doubt keep us all entertained with their witty commentary on life in camp.
As always, the celebrities will swap their home comforts for a life under the stars in the Australian jungle, where they'll take part in a series of Bushtucker trials and challenges in order to collect stars in exchange for food.
The campmates will be voted out of the jungle as the series goes on before three celebrities make it to the grand final. But who will be crowned this year's king or queen of the jungle?