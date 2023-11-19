I'm a Celebrity 2023 LIVE: all the highlights as the celebrities arrive in the jungle

It's that time of year again… I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is back on our screens for another series of stomach-churning Bushtucker trials, dramatic fallouts and heartwarming friendships as a fresh batch of celebrity contestants make themselves at home in the jungle for the next few weeks.

Ant and Dec will, of course, return to host the programme and will no doubt keep us all entertained with their witty commentary on life in camp.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

As always, the celebrities will swap their home comforts for a life under the stars in the Australian jungle, where they'll take part in a series of Bushtucker trials and challenges in order to collect stars in exchange for food.

The campmates will be voted out of the jungle as the series goes on before three celebrities make it to the grand final. But who will be crowned this year's king or queen of the jungle?