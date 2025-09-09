Netflix viewers notice interesting difference in 'refreshing' new Knives Out film trailer

Calling all murder mystery fans! Netflix has dropped the trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – and viewers think the third instalment feels very different from what's come before. The third chapter in Rian Johnson's acclaimed sleuthing franchise promises another twisty case, a brand-new all-star cast and, of course, another stellar turn from everyone's favourite southern detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). But this time, the teaser introduces a darker, more gothic setting and a fresh religious backdrop.

Ahead of the new release, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I seriously cannot wait for this one. I absolutely loved the first two films. It's a refreshing take on the classic murder mystery format, with plenty of twists, thrills and humour, mostly provided by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc. Plus, the ensemble cast is seriously impressive." Read on for all the details, including a fresh batch of teaser pictures and that all-important teaser trailer.

© Courtesy of Netflix Kerry Washington and Glenn Close are just two of the congregation members What happens in the trailer? In the trailer, viewers are told: "This murder was dressed as a miracle," before we're introduced to the exciting new cast, including Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner and Andrew Scott. When Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin) turns up dead, Benoit calls it "a classic impossible crime" as the parish comes under the microscope.

© Courtesy of Netflix Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor) discovers the dead body Local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) summons Blanc to investigate, and together they begin questioning the congregation – with help from goodhearted young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor). Check out the trailer below…

WATCH: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Official Teaser

© John Wilson/Netflix Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis, Daryl McCormack, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington and Cailee Spaeny all star What viewers have said about the teaser Fans wasted no time sharing their excitement for the upcoming film, which is set to hit select theatres on 26 November before landing on Netflix on 12 December. Meanwhile, others were quick to note the tonal shift. One viewer wrote: "Really loving the different aesthetic and style of this film compared to the others!!!" while another added: "This will obviously be my favourite one yet! ANDREW." A third person penned: "I'm so glad there will be a theatrical run! I'll be at the theater on opening day!" Even Kate Hudson got in on the action, commenting: "Let's go!!!!"

© John Wilson/Netflix A new murder investigation lies ahead What to expect from Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Benoit Blanc returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third – and darkest – chapter of Rian Johnson's murder mystery opus. The official synopsis continues: "When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it's clear that all is not well in the pews. "Wicks's modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny).

© John Wilson/Netflix Monsignor Jefferson Wicks gets an unexpected shock "After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic. "Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and assembles another all-star, award-winning cast."

© Frank Ockenfels/Netflix This next chapter features another brilliant ensemble Meet the cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Speaking of the cast, Daniel Craig (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Casino Royale) leads the all-star line-up, followed by Josh O'Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Glenn Close (Dangerous Liaisons, Fatal Attraction), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men, Dune) and Mila Kunis (Black Swan, Luckiest Girl Alive) all star. Meanwhile, the cast list also boasts Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker, The Town), Kerry Washington (Scandal, Django Unchained, The Six Triple Eight), Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers, Ripley), Cailee Spaeny (Civil War, Priscilla), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; Peaky Blinders) and Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Spider-Man 3).

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will land in select theatres on 26 November and will be available to stream on Netflix on 12 December.