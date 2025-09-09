Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T spin-off brings back 2 original stars as full cast is revealed

Shemar Moore isn't the only one getting yet another chance to play his S.W.A.T character. On May 16, S.W.A.T. officially came to an end — eight years, eight seasons, and not one, not two, but three cancellations later. The CBS show was initially cancelled by the network back in 2023, however it was brought back for a seventh season, only to be cancelled again, brought back one more time for an eight season, and then cancelled one more time.

Now, while the series is definitely over this time, and fans shouldn't expect a renewal, it will instead live on in a spin-off, S.W.A.T. Exiles, which will feature Shemar's character Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson alongside a new generation of characters within the S.W.A.T. universe… plus with two returning stars from the original series.

© Getty Jay Harrington as David "Deacon" Kay, Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks, and Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson on S.W.A.T. in 2019

Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit are set to reprise their original roles from the mothership series, Sergeant David "Deacon" Kay and Commander Robert Hicks, respectively, at least for the pilot episode, which Kevin Tancharoen is set to direct. Per Deadline, the logline for the new show reads: "After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is."

Along with confirmation Jay and Patrick will be reprising their roles, the rest of the cast for the forthcoming spin-off, which is going into production this month, has also been confirmed. Though we don't know who their characters will be just yet, meet the new cast members below.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Lucy Barrett Lucy, 28, hails from Australia, and is best known for her role as the middle sister of the Charmed Ones in the reboot of the hit series Charmed, as well as for her roles in Deep Water, Bloom, and Skincare.



2/ 5 © Getty Adain Bradley Adain, 27, was born in Kansas but raised in the United Kingdom, and is known for an appearance in Industry, as well as roles in Tarot, The 100, and All American.



3/ 5 © Getty Zyra Gorecki Zyra, 23, made her acting debut as an extra on Chicago Fire in 2016, and has since appeared on 30 episodes of La Brea, and most recently lent her voice for two episodes of Young Jedi Adventures.



4/ 5 © Getty Images Freddy Miyares Freddy, 30, made his acting debut in 2018, and has had roles in When They See Us, The L Word: Generation Q, and most recently Grey's Anatomy.

