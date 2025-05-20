Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T. gets a new chapter after 3 cancellations — details

Shemar Moore is getting another chance to continue being Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson.

On Friday, May 16, S.W.A.T. officially came to an end — eight years, eight seasons, and not one, not two, but three cancellations later.

The CBS show was initially cancelled by the network back in 2023, however it was brought back for a seventh season, only to be cancelled again, brought back one more time for an eight season, and then cancelled one more time.

© CBS via Getty Images Shemar will reprise his role at Hondo

Now, while fans shouldn't expect a third renewal per se, they can expect to see more of Shemar's character Hondo, thanks to a new spin-off.

Sony Pictures Television announced on Sunday that Shemar will be reprising his role of Hondo in the new S.W.A.T. spin-off series S.W.A.T. EXILES, which will feature himself alongside a new generation of characters within the S.W.A.T. universe.

Sony's official logline so far reads: "After a high-profile mission goes sideways, [Hondo] is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits."

© Getty S.W.A.T. faced three cancellations

"Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is," it adds.

Shemar, reflecting on the end of S.W.A.T. and its forthcoming new chapter, shared in a statement, per TVLine: "My eight seasons on S.W.A.T. have been epic and memorable," adding: "We entertained the world, defied the odds, came back from the dead twice, and continued to woo fans and families worldwide."

© Getty The spin-off will begin production this summer

"I am excited for this next generation and iteration of S.W.A.T. with Sony. Katherine Pope, Neal H. Moritz, Jason Ning and I will keep the franchise, thrill ride action, heartfelt drama, and storytelling of S.W.A.T. alive. WE DON'T LOSE!!!! ROLL SWAT!!!" he continued.

The first season of the spin-off will have ten episodes, and production will begin in Los Angeles this summer, with Jason Ning, previously a producer for Lucifer and Burn Notice, serving as showrunner. It has however not yet landed a stateside network or streaming service.

© Instagram The actor with his daughter and former girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

"I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Sony to bring S.W.A.T. EXILES to life," Jason himself said in a statement. "It's an incredible honor to carry forward the legacy of a show that fans around the world have come to love."

"Working with Shemar Moore, who defines what it means to be a leading man, and introducing a new generation of characters into this world is a dream," he further gushed.