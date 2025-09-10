Exclusive: Downton Abbey star Jim Carter reveals 'unbreakable' connection with co-stars

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter has described the connection between the cast of the epic period drama franchise as "unbreakable". Joining his co-stars Phyllis Logan, Raquel Cassidy and Kevin Doyle, the 77-year-old actor, who has portrayed loyal butler Mr Carson since the series began on ITV in 2015, spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview ahead of the premiere of the third film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which marks the end of the period drama after 15 years.

When asked about the friendships formed between cast members over the years, Jim said: "It is very rare in TV and film because it's filmed so separately, but we know that in ten years' time, if we bump into each other, that 15-year connection is unbreakable."

Meanwhile, Kevin, who plays Mr Molesley, said: "It's very unusual, for British actors certainly, to spend this amount of time together. So on and off for 15 years, inevitably, there's a good, strong company feel."

Raquel, who portrays Phyllis Baxter, added, "Part of what this is, we're actually filming about a family. We're a family downstairs, we're a family upstairs, we're all together, so that kind of nurtures it even more because whatever else has happened in the world and whoever else has come and gone, we've stuck together through it."

Closing the final chapter

On how it felt to close the final chapter on Downton Abbey after almost two decades, Kevin explained that it felt like the "right time" after the loss of Maggie Smith, who portrayed the Dowager Countess of Grantham.

"We lost Maggie [Smith] and so it seemed a good time to finish and we've been saying goodbye to these characters for quite a long time now," said the actor. "The unexpected success of the movies has kind of drawn out that goodbye, so it's been a very long goodbye."

As for whether they kept any props from the set, Phyllis, who plays Mrs Hughes, revealed that she'd taken home her character's chatelaine. "I got given my keys, my chatelaine, so I was very happy with that," she explained.

What to expect from Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

The upcoming film, which arrives in cinemas on September 12, will follow the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. The synopsis reads: "When Mary finds herself at the centre of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace."

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is in cinemas from 12 September

Many of the franchise's main stars will reprise their roles one last time, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Brendan Coyle, Simon Russell Beale, Michael Fox, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Alessandro Nivola, Dominic West and Penelope Wilton. The cast will also welcome some new faces, including Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

