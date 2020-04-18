Where is the cast of Gavin and Stacey now? What are the Gavin and Stacey stars up to nowadays?

The BBC is showing Gavin & Stacey again almost 13 years after it originally aired, and we think it's fair to say that plenty has changed for the cast over that time! From James Corden to Ruth Jones, find out what the cast of the hugely popular sitcom have been up to since the show...

Mathew Horne - Gavin Shipman

Mathew has starred in plenty of film and TV shows since Gavin & Stacey finished (and before the 2019 Christmas special), including Horrid Henry: The Movie, This Nan's Life and The Bad Education Movie. He also starred in the TV show adaptation of the same name. The actor was previously engaged to Casualty actress Evelyn Hoskins, and is now dating set designer Celina Bassili.

Joanna Page - Stacey West

Joanna is married to fellow actor James Thornton and the pair share three children, two sons and a daughter. After appearing in Doctor Who, Joanna took a break from acting following the birth of her first child in 2013, and returned in 2016, starring in Home from Home and Midsomer Murders.

James Corden - Smithy

We hardly need to say what James has been up to since the sitcom ended in 2010, right? The actor has become a household name both in the UK and the US, and hosts The Late, Late Show across the pond, which is perhaps best known for its Carpool Karaoke segment. He has also appeared in a series of blockbuster films, including Cats, Ocean's Eight, Into the Woods and Trolls. He shares three children with his wife, Julia.

Ruth Jones - Vanessa Jenkins

As well as co-writing the hugely popular Christmas special with James Corden, Ruth has had another hit on her hands with Never Greener. Published in 2018, the novel became a bestseller and her second novel, Us Three, will be released in September 2020. We can't wait! She has also starred in TV series Hattie and Stella.

Larry Lamb - Mick Shipman

The one and only Larry has been busy since Gavin & Stacey, appearing in New Tricks, The Hatton Garden Job and perhaps most famously, on the 2016 version of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here alongside Joel Dommett and Scarlett Moffatt. The 72-year-old has three daughters, and one granddaughter.

Alison Steadman - Pam Shipman

Alison has been hugely busy since Gavin & Stacey finished! Not only has she been an ambassador for the London Wildlife Trust since 2016, she has also starred in a series of films and TV shows, including Hold the Sunset, Boomers and Little British Islands with Alison Steadman.

Rob Brydon - Bryn West

As well as hosting the popular panel show Would I Lie to You?, Rob has starred in a number of blockbuster films including The Huntsman: Winter's War and Holmes and Watson. He also starred in the British film Swimming with Men, which follows a group of male synchronised swimmers. He shares three children with his ex-wife Martina; daughters Katie and Amy and a son, Harry, and two sons with his wife Clare Holland, Tom and George.

Melanie Walters - Gwen West

When Melanie isn't playing Stacey's lovely mum, she is running a business teaching Pilates in Swansea! She also appeared in a 2014 theatre production of Cinderella, and appeared on Casualty in 2018.

Julia Davis - Dawn Sutcliffe

Julia recently had a huge success with her new show Sally4Ever, which won the BAFTA for Best Scripted Comedy in 2019. The story follows Sally, a marketer who embarks on an affair with actress Emma after living a boring life in the suburbs with her boyfriend. Julia shares twins Arthur and Walter with her partner, Julian Barratt.