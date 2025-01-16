Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Jason makes first public appearance after death of Only Fools and Horses co-star
David Jason makes first public appearance after death of Only Fools and Horses co-star
Close up of David Jason wearing a grey flat cap© Getty

David Jason breaks cover after death of Only Fools and Horses co-star

The Del Boy actor was joined by his wife and daughter

Megan Bull
TV Writer
1 hour ago
David Jason had made his first public appearance following the death of Only Fools and Horses star, Diane Langton. Braving the cold on Wednesday night, the actor walked the red carpet at the Cirque du Soleil Corteo premiere in London. 

David Jason with his daughter Sophie and wife Gill Hinchliffe on the red carpet © Getty
David Jason was joined by his daughter Sophie and wife Gill on Wednesday night

Arriving at the Royal Albert Hall, David, 84, appeared to channel his TV counterpart, Derek Trotter, as he sported a tweed flat cap and a tailored coat. Joined by his wife of 20 years, Gill Hinchliffe, and their daughter, Sophie, the trio cuddled up for photos. 

David Jason gives the press a thumbs up on the red carpet © Getty
The 84-year-old actor attended the Cirque du Soleil Corteo premiere in London

David's outing came just hours after it was announced that his former co-star, Diane Langton had passed away aged 77. According to her agent, the actress – who appeared as Del Boy's ex-girlfriend, June Snell in two episodes of the BBC sitcom – had died on Wednesday morning. He is yet to publicly react.

David Jason and Diane Langton on the set of Only Fools and Horses © Getty
It was announced on Wednesday that Only Fools and Horses star Diane Langton had passed away

A star-studded event, the Cirque du Soleil premiere was attended by numerous celebrities, including Lenny Henry, Haley Atwell and Emilia Fox, among others. Keep scrolling for photos of the guestlist…

Lenny Henry and Lisa Makin on the red carpet at the Cirque du Soleil premiere in London© Getty

Lenny Henry

Lenny Henry was accompanied by his girlfriend, Lisa Makin. The actor, who was previously married to Dawn French, has since found love with the theatre producer, whom he began dating in 2012. All smiles as they walked the red carpet, Missing You star Lenny sported a red-and-black checked suit, while Lisa opted for a pinstripe two-piece and a sky blue blouse.

Jason Isaacs attends the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's "Corteo" at Royal Albert Hall © Getty

Jason Isaacs

Harry Potter favourite, Jason Isaacs made an appearance. Looking effortlessly cool, the 61-year-old teamed a pair of jeans with a blue shirt, bomber jacket and trainers. 

Hayley Atwell and Ned Wolfgang Kelly holding hands at the Cirque du Soleil premiere in London© Getty

Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell held hands with her music producer fiance, Ned Wolfgang Kelly. Putting on a loved-up display, the couple – who got engaged in Venice – rocked matching black outfits. Busier than ever, Hayley is currently in rehearsals for a West End production of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, in which she teams with fellow Marvel alum Tom Hiddleston. 

Rick Astley wearing a black coat and trousers on the red carpet © Getty

Rick Astley

Rick Astley stepped out for the occasion, wrapping up in a black overcoat and tailored trousers. 

Emilia Fox wearing a gold dress on the Cirque du Soleil red carpet © Getty

Emilia Fox

Emila Fox turned heads in a shimmering midi dress, which she accessorised with a black croc-print clutch bag and suede stilettos. The actress currently stars in season 28 of Silent Witness, which is airing weekly on BBC One. 

Myleene Klass in a burgundy velvet suit at the Cirque du Soleil premiere © Getty

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass owned the red carpet in a velvet co-ord, which consisted of a fitted blazer and high-waisted trousers. She completed her stand-out look with what appeared to be a sheer lace bodysuit. 

