Why Only Fools and Horses legend Del Boy Trotter is a surprising style icon

Despite his knack for the odd French phrase, Only Fools and Horses icon Del Boy Trotter was more likely to be spotted wheeling and dealing around Peckham market flogging 'hooky' Russian video recorders rather than commanding a Paris fashion show.

However, decades later his daring fashion choices are all the rage for Autumn/Winter 24. Think vintage leather jackets, nude trench coats, tweed hats, and '80s power dressing with padded shoulders. And it doesn't stop at the clothing. The Trotter look is synonymous with gold signet rings and dainty gold chains. It's an abundance of 'yuppie' maximalism that is still prominent today.

Here's a roundup of Del Boy's most stylish looks to replicate in your wardrobe this season. Don't fear the excessive aesthetic, remember he who dares, wins. You know it makes sense.

© Alamy '80s double-breasted coat If there's one fashion trend Del Boy exudes with confidence, it is the art of power dressing. The market trader often indulged in a pina colada in the local Nags Head pub dressed in a double-breasted wool coat featuring oversized shoulder pads. Layered over the top of a crisp white shirt and pristine tie, the '80s look is the epitome of Wall Street chic today. Exaggerated power shoulders and neckties dominated the runway in Paris this season, with the likes of Yves Saint Laurent mimicking the '80s masculine look for its womenswear collection.



Trench coats Del Boy's classic nude trench coat became one of his most notable fashion choices in the series. And for good reason. Who can forget the season six episode, Yuppy Love, where the market trader attempted to flog these raincoats with a 'dry clean only' label on them? Del's trench may not be Burberry, but it seems the eldest Trotter brother was ahead of the curve, with the likes of Balmain, Balenciaga, and Stella McCartney providing iterations of the classic trench this season. It's time to invest in a classic trench coat this winter to protect yourself from the UK rain because, according to Burberry, you won't look like a 'plonker'.



© Getty Images Shearling overcoats The British television sweetheart's most infamous look is his nude shearling overcoat – a statement piece in any winter wardrobe. Paired with a Peaky Blinders style flat, tweed cap and roll neck sweater, the look has stood the test of time. Faux fur trims and sheepskin outerwear are trending thanks to the likes of Loewe, Dior, and Bottega Veneta. 'Lovely jubbly'!



© Getty images Leather jackets Whether in brown or black, a leather jacket always formed the crux of Del Boy's daring street-style wardrobe. And he isn't alone. Recently, in Paris, the likes of Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sported slouchy leather jackets, while Yves Saint Laurent designed a drop-shouldered and buckled iteration of the capsule coat for the season. It may be over the budget, but remember, this time next year we’ll be millionaires.



© Getty Images Pinstripe shirts and braces While relaxing in his kitschy Nelson Mandela apartment, Trotter's choice of loungewear would be pairing a pinstripe shirt with braces. However, pinstripe and '80s tailoring is all the range today, with the likes of Naomi Campbell hitting the red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana stripe suit and Hailey Bieber favouring a Saint Laurent iteration.

