TV viewers 'begging' for more after binge-watching new 8-part drama

Viewers who tuned into Prime Video's new young adult drama, The Runarounds, are already calling for a second season after binge-watching all eight episodes. The series, which comes from the creators of Outer Banks, centres around a group of teens from Wilmington, North Carolina, who form a rock band after graduating from high school. The musical teen drama follows the group as they pursue their dreams, all while navigating love and the highs and lows of young adulthood.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen described the show as a "must-watch for those with an Outer Banks-shaped hole in their TV schedule", adding that the series "promises the same sun-soaked drama and teen nostalgia that fans can't get enough of."

© Jackson Lee Davis/Prime Video The series follows a group of high school graduates who form a rock band

© Jackson Lee Davis/Prime Viewers have praised the series on social media What are viewers saying about the series? It's safe to say that the show has gone down a storm with viewers so far, who have called for a second season. One person wrote: "This show healed my soul. I need more. I am begging," while another added: "Need a szn 2 of this show!! Already binged all 8 episodes." A third viewer remarked: "Binged all 8 episodes! Definitely need a szn 2 ASAP," while another penned: "#TheRunarounds is the show Gen Z needs. Its like the new Empire Records, Nick and Norah's infinite playlist. It's hopeful and full of great music."

WATCH: The trailer for The Runarounds

© Jackson Lee Davis/Prime Video All episodes of The Runarounds are available on Prime Video What have TV critics said? Reviews from TV critics have been a little less positive, with Variety calling the drama "a complete waste of time," while the Los Angeles Times described the series as a "fluffy show, sometimes catching something real, frequently improbable, never completely ridiculous". However, the series has scored a respectable 6.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

© Jackson Lee Davis/Prime Video The show follows a group of recent high school graduates who form a rock band What is The Runarounds about? The show follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band. The group, who are "united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom", throw themselves into the pursuit of their big break over the course of one unforgettable summer. The series follows the teens as they fall in love, get into trouble and build "the kind of bonds that feel like family along the way". The synopsis continues: "With original music, romantic entanglements, and the raw highs and lows of coming-of-age, The Runarounds captures the rush of risking everything at the edge of adulthood to chase your dreams."