Mobland fans have to watch this BBC iPlayer crime drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

If you’ve finished Mobland and are looking for your next crime fix, Kin could be the answer. The Irish drama has earned a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

The series follows a gangland family in Dublin who become embroiled in a violent turf war. It first aired in Ireland in 2021 and has gained a loyal following ever since.

What is Kin about?

© RTE Charlie Cox and Ciarán Hinds in Kin

Kin centres on the Kinsella family, who are pulled deeper into organised crime following a deadly confrontation with a rival gang. Their battle with the powerful Cunningham cartel sets off a wave of consequences they cannot avoid.

Aidan Gillen stars as Frank Kinsella, the family patriarch. He is best known for his roles in Game of Thrones and The Wire.

© RTE Kin is a must-watch crime drama

Ciarán Hinds, 72, plays Eamon Cunningham, the opposing gang leader. His long career includes roles in Belfast and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

The show also features Charlie Cox, known for Daredevil and Boardwalk Empire, and Emmett Scanlan, who recently appeared in Peaky Blinders.

How it compaes to Mobland

© Paramount Pierce Brosnan in Mobland

Fans of Mobland have drawn comparisons between the two shows. Both explore violent crime, loyalty and fractured families set against gritty backdrops.

Mobland focused on the American underworld, while Kin gives the same intensity through an Irish lens. The family dynamics and rivalries have hooked viewers in both cases.

The shows share a similar tone and pacing, with complex characters and unexpected plot twists. While Mobland has ended, Kin still has more to offer.

Critical and audience reaction

© RTE Charlie Cox is now famous for playing Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Kin received strong reviews when it aired on RTÉ in Ireland. It became one of the most-watched dramas in the country, breaking streaming records in 2023.

By October that year, it had more than four million lifetime streams. Its success led the BBC to acquire it for UK audiences.

The Irish Times called it "RTÉ's best drama in years". On Rotten Tomatoes, season one holds a perfect 100% approval rating.

Google reviewer Thomas Patton wrote: "After the first episode I was like a nervous frat boy who wanted his second beer very quickly and after the second episode I was full blown addict."

He added: "This is the best crime family series set in the world of today I have ever seen and I have watched them all on six continents."

Will there be a third season?

© RTE Charlie Cox is brilliant in Kin

Two seasons of Kin have aired so far, but a third has not yet been confirmed. Emmett Scanlan, who plays Jimmy Kinsella, is hopeful.

Speaking on This Morning, he said: "There is a lot of interest in it. I hope it comes back again. I would love to take on the role of Jimmy again."

In a separate interview with RadioTimes, he added: "I'm remaining as positive as possible."

The second season aired in 2023, so news of a renewal could arrive later this year.

Both seasons of Kin are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. UK audiences can watch all episodes for free.