Tom Hardy 'replaced' in star-studded crime thriller series

Tom Hardy is no longer set to star in Apple TV+'s upcoming thriller series Lazarus, with Stephen Graham having landed the role the MobLand star was in talks to play.

Deadline previously announced that Tom was set to lead the drama, which at the time was said to be in the closing deal stage.

Stephen, who recently starred in the Netflix hit Adolescence and Disney Plus's A Thousand Blows, will play notorious serial killer, Jurek Walter, in the new series, which is based on the Joona Linna book series by Lars Kepler.

What is Lazarus about?

The upcoming drama follows ex-soldier turned homicide detective, Jonah Lynn, who moves to a small town in Western Pennsylvania in search of a quiet life, having grown tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia.

© Getty Images for BFI Stephen Graham will star as notorious serial killer, Jurek Walter in Lazarus

The synopsis, per Deadline, continues: "But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter, Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. When the desperate search for Jurek's last missing victim forces Jonah to send his adopted daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer, up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go?"

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Getty Liev Schreiber will play Jonah Lynn

In the early stages of development, the roles of Agent Bauer and Jurek were described as "Hannibal Lecter-Clarice Starling-type roles", so viewers can expect an intense dynamic between the two characters.

Filming is set to commence in Pittsburgh this summer. A release date has yet to be announced.

Who stars in Lazarus?

Stephen Graham stars as serial killer Jurek Walter, sharing the screen with Liev Schreiber (The Perfect Couple, Ray Donovan), who plays Jonah Lynn, and Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Deadpool 2) as FBI Agent Saga Bauer.

Zazie Beetz will star as FBI Agent Saga Bauer.

What was Tom Hardy's connection to the show?

Back in 2023, Deadline reported that Tom would lead the cast in the role of Hannibal Lecter-esque serial killer, Jurek Walter.

It's not clear why Tom is no longer set to lead the show.

© Getty Tom was previously in talks to lead the show

At the time, it was reported that Tom's production company, Hardy Son & Baker, which he co-owns with longtime producing partner Dean Baker, would produce the series.

However, the latest news revealed that the show would be produced for Apple TV+ by A+E Studios in association with Range Studio.

Rowan Joffe and John Hlavin will co-showrun the project and executive produce alongside Tim Van Patten, who will direct the first two episodes.

Leading stars Liev and Zazie also have executive producer credits on the show.