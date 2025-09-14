TV viewers left speechless by 'chilling' dystopian thriller based on bestseller

Looking for a new film to keep you on the edge of your seat? Well, TV viewers have been left speechless by The Long Walk, a powerful new dystopian thriller based on the bestselling 1979 novel of the same name by Stephen King (written under his pseudonym Richard Bachman). Directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games and Red Sparrow), the story follows a group of teenage boys who enter a grueling annual walking contest in order to win a cash prize. Set in an alternative version of the US, which is ruled by a totalitarian regime, the game is only won when there is one surviving walker…

I've had this one on my watch list for a long time, and I can't wait to catch it in cinemas. I've admired Francis Lawrence's work ever since I was a teenager – having had a pretty big obsession with The Hunger Games – so seeing him collaborate with brilliant actors like David Jonsson, Cooper Hoffman and Ben Wang promises to deliver a truly compelling watch.

© Murray Close/Lionsgate Cooper Hoffman as Garraty, David Jonsson as McVries, Tut Nyuot as Baker and Ben Wang as Olson in The Long Walk Fans give their verdict TV viewers have been quick to take to social media to praise the film, with many commending David Jonsson and Cooper Hoffman's performances. "There have been very few times when a movie ends and all you hear is silence and a gasp," said one viewer. "#TheLongWalk was easily one of the top five stressful movies I've ever watched." A second person penned: "The Long Walk wrecked me. It works so well as a metaphor for life: the uphill battles, the friends you meet along the way, and hopefully, the acceptance you feel when you reach the end. It's a difficult watch but a beautiful story. Meanwhile, a third wrote: "#TheLongWalk is the most harrowing movie you'll see all year. Growing attached to characters you know are on a short timer is a bleak feeling. It raises the heart rate at times but it also knows when to pull back. Incredibly well-executed. David Jonsson is a star in the making."

© Murray Close/Lionsgate Many fans praised Cooper and David's performances The Long Walk Rotten Tomatoes score It seems that fans aren't the only ones loving the new dystopian thriller. Despite only being released on 12 September, The Long Walk has already got a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In a Talking Films's review, one writer said: "Wrought with tension and anxiety, The Long Walk is a perfectly acted, well paced dystopian thriller with high stakes and an even higher death rate. It's as emotional as it is thrilling."

© Murray Close/Lionsgate The film has a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes Meanwhile, Bloody Disgusting wrote: "Despite an unwavering eye on the dour and ruthless death march and all its grotesqueries, it's the pervading camaraderie and heart, as well as a tremendous cast, that solidifies this as one of the best King adaptations yet." A writer for the Santa Monica Mirror added: "This is Francis Lawrence's best film by miles. Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson aced it, but the whole cast is great. The movie is 100% ruthless and beautifully empathetic at the same time. JT Mollner's script is note-perfect."

© Murray Close/Lionsgate The dystopian thriller comes from The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence What is The Long Walk about? A bit like The Hunger Games – but with surprisingly more casualties (if that's even possible) – the film begins when a group of boys are chosen at random, given water and rations, and are tasked with walking without stopping along a planned route. The film's brief synopsis describes the plot as "an intense, chilling and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?" Meanwhile, the book's synopsis continues: "Against the wishes of his mother, sixteen-year-old Ray Garraty is about to compete in the annual grueling match of stamina and wits known as the Long Walk.

© Murray Close/Lionsgate Mark Hamil plays The Major "One hundred boys must keep a steady pace of four miles per hour without ever stopping… with the winner being awarded "The Prize" – anything he wants for the rest of his life. "But, as part of this national tournament that sweeps through a dystopian America year after year, there are some harsh rules that Garraty and ninety-nine others must adhere to in order to beat out the rest. "There is no finish line – the winner is the last man standing. Contestants cannot receive any outside aid whatsoever. Slow down under the speed limit and you're given a warning. Three warnings and you're out of the game – permanently…"

The Long Walk is available to watch in theatres now.