I'm A TV Editor – and these are 5 thrillers I can't wait to watch

I'm a sucker for a seriously creepy, sinister thriller, and Netflix's Wayward promises to be just that.

Canadian comedian Mae Martin creates and stars in this "genre-bending show", which is set in the bucolic town of Tall Pines, where "sinister secrets lurk behind every closed door".

The story centres around Abbie and Lelia, two students at a local school for troubled teens, and newcomer to the town, police officer Alex Dempsey.

After a series of unusual events, Alex suspects the school's mysterious leader could be at the centre of all the town's problems.

The synopsis reads: "Abby and Leila are your typical sixteen-year-old potheads. When their exasperated parents run out of patience with them, they are sent to Tall Pines, a correctional school in rural Oregon run by an unregulated, murderous cult. Once there, they face an existential battle to retain their friendship, their sanity – and their lives.

"At the same time, Detective Dempsey (Martin), struggling with a troubled past of their own, moves to Tall Pines at the bequest of their wife, who grew up there and wishes to return home to raise their soon-to-be-born child.

"But when Dempsey discovers the truth about Tall Pines and their wife's deeper connections to the evils the town protects, they must work with our two potheads turned heroes to take it down from the inside."

Not only does the plot sound seriously intriguing, but the cast features the brilliant Toni Collette, who's no stranger to spine-chilling stories with previous credits such as Hereditary and Krampus.

Wayward comes to Netflix on September 25.