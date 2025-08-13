I'm A TV Editor – and these are 5 thrillers I can't wait to watch

There's nothing better than being completely sucked in by an epic thriller series or film. As a genre, it has all the ingredients for an entertaining watch: suspense, excitement, and anticipation, which all build towards a satisfying ending.
If, like me, you're a big thriller fan, then you're in luck, as there are some brilliant-sounding shows heading to our screens in the coming months. Here are five that I am seriously excited to watch.
Wayward
I'm a sucker for a seriously creepy, sinister thriller, and Netflix's Wayward promises to be just that.
Canadian comedian Mae Martin creates and stars in this "genre-bending show", which is set in the bucolic town of Tall Pines, where "sinister secrets lurk behind every closed door".
The story centres around Abbie and Lelia, two students at a local school for troubled teens, and newcomer to the town, police officer Alex Dempsey.
After a series of unusual events, Alex suspects the school's mysterious leader could be at the centre of all the town's problems.
The synopsis reads: "Abby and Leila are your typical sixteen-year-old potheads. When their exasperated parents run out of patience with them, they are sent to Tall Pines, a correctional school in rural Oregon run by an unregulated, murderous cult. Once there, they face an existential battle to retain their friendship, their sanity – and their lives.
"At the same time, Detective Dempsey (Martin), struggling with a troubled past of their own, moves to Tall Pines at the bequest of their wife, who grew up there and wishes to return home to raise their soon-to-be-born child.
"But when Dempsey discovers the truth about Tall Pines and their wife's deeper connections to the evils the town protects, they must work with our two potheads turned heroes to take it down from the inside."
Not only does the plot sound seriously intriguing, but the cast features the brilliant Toni Collette, who's no stranger to spine-chilling stories with previous credits such as Hereditary and Krampus.
Wayward comes to Netflix on September 25.
Cold Water
This high-octane thriller marks Andrew Lincoln's return to British TV screens for the first time in over a decade – and what a comeback this will be!
I've been a huge fan of the actor since his portrayal of lovesick Mark in Love Actually, and while he's perhaps best recognised for playing heroic leader Rick Grimes in the post-apocalyptic drama, The Walking Dead, I'm looking forward to seeing Andrew take on a very different role.
The six-parter sees Andrew play full-time dad and middle-aged man John, whose failure to intervene in a violent confrontation in a playground prompts his family to move from London to the rural Scottish village of Coldwater.
Upon their arrival, John becomes fast friends with charming and confident next-door neighbour Tommy, who's regarded as a pillar in the community.
But John's wife, Fiona, who is a successful former chef hoping for a fresh start in Scotland, becomes increasingly suspicious of her husband's relationship with Tommy, whom she's convinced is hiding something.
The synopsis continues: "But John remains blissfully unaware that Tommy is harbouring horrifying secrets, and it's only after a series of unsettling incidents start to occur that John begins to wonder who the real Tommy actually is."
When John's long-repressed rage at his life as a stay-at-home dad comes to a head with "disastrous results", he soon finds himself unexpectedly indebted to his new friend.
Cold Water comes to ITV this Autumn.
The Girlfriend
Based on Michelle Frances' novel of the same name, the six-part series stars Robin Wright (House of Cards, Forrest Gump) as Laura, who seems to have the perfect life until her son Daniel brings home a girlfriend who changes everything.
The synopsis reads: "The Girlfriend follows Laura, a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel. Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry, a girlfriend who changes everything."
It continues: "After a tense introduction, Laura becomes convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective."
The brilliant Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon, Slow Horses) takes on the role of Cherry in the upcoming show, and the casting couldn't be more perfect. Following her compelling turn as complex queen Alicent Hightower in The House of the Dragon, Olivia has proved she can play manipulative characters with ease.
HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen is particularly excited for this one. She said: "The Girlfriend has been on my ‘one to watch’ list ever since I saw the trailer. Not only is the show based on Michelle Frances’s thrilling novel, but it boasts a stacked cast lead by House of Cards' Robin Wright. I can’t wait to see her go toe-to-toe with Olivia Cooke!"
The Girlfriend premieres on Prime Video on September 10.
The Savant
You know you're in for a gripping watch when Jessica Chastain is on the screen – and Apple TV+'s upcoming eight-part series sounds like a must-watch for thriller fans.
The Oscar-winning actress stars as an undercover investigator and mother who infiltrates hate groups online to prevent domestic extremists before they act in this "suspenseful and high-stakes" series.
The official synopsis teases: "The tense and thrilling series follows an undercover investigator known as 'The Savant' (Chastain) as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act."
Like many thrilling shows, The Savant is based on a true story and is adapted from a 2019 Cosmopolitan article titled 'Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?' by Andrea Stanley.
The Savant comes to Apple TV+ on 26 September.
A House of Dynamite
I've got seriously high hopes for Netflix's upcoming thriller.
While we've got limited information to go off so far, what we do know is that the film not only boasts an impressive cast led by Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, but it's directed by Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow (Zero Dark Thirty, The Hurt Locker) and penned by screenwriter Noah Oppenheim (The Maze Runner, The Divergent Series: Allegiant).
The synopsis teases: "When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond."
Other cast members include Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, with Greta Lee and Jason Clark.
A House of Dynamite comes to Netflix on 24 October.