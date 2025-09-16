Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley pictured with rarely-seen grandchild

Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley have been pictured with their rarely-seen grandchild and daughter. The TV couple's daughter Chloe Madeley, 38, and her three-year-old daughter, Bhodi, joined them for an outing at a restaurant. The family smiled in the snaps posted to the fitness influencer's Instagram as they enjoyed a day out. In one of the pictures posted, Chloe planted a kiss on daughter Bodhi's cheek as they leaned in to the former ITV presenter for a snap while enjoying lunch at a restaurant. In another picture, Richard sat at a table with his granddaughter sitting on his shoulders.

Chloe, who is the couple's youngest child, married former England rugby union player James Haskell in 2018. The former couple welcomed their daughter, Bodhi, back in 2022. However, a year later, they announced their separation after five years together.

© Instagram Chloe Madeley poses with her daughter, Bhodi and father, Richard Madeley

Their separation was announced via Instagram with a statement that read: "Chloe and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September 2023. We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing - but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand." The couple have since focused on co-parenting Bodhi.

Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley's family

Richard and Judy have been married for over three decades since meeting at Granada Television in Manchester. They were best known for being the original presenters of This Morning before they launched their early evening talk show, which ran between 2001 and 2009. The couple welcomed their first son together, Jack, and they tied the knot that same year. It's been reported that he works in talent management and that he is married to his wife, Issy. Fans were given a glimpse inside Jack and Issy's wedding back in 2021 when Jack's younger sister, Chloe, shared some snaps on her Instagram.

© Instagram Chloe and her mum, Judy Finnigan were snapped out and about

Just a year later in 1987, the couple welcomed their daughter, Chloe. The 38-year-old is somewhat better known than Jack thanks to her TV work. She's also active on social media and boasts more than 280,000 Instagram followers. Away from her career in the public eye, she works as a personal trainer and fitness instructor. The Good Morning Britain host is also stepfather to Tom and Dan, Judy's twins from her first marriage to David Henshaw.