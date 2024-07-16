Fans outraged over Richard Madeley's treatment of GMB guest

Richard Madeley has come under fire for one of his latest interviews on Good Morning Britain. Joining Kate Garraway on Tuesday's show, the presenter spoke with Charlotte Griffiths – a woman who recalled her experience with a 'skinny jab'.

"I took the jab at a friend's house. I was picking up my daughter from a play date and one of the mums had a sort of pack saying 'Would you like to have a go?' So without any research and caught up in the moment, I just let her jab me," explained Charlotte. The story clearly shocked Richard and Kate, who were quick to reply. "You idiot!" said Richard, while Kate called her a "buffoon."

Richard Madeley calls GMB guest an ‘idiot’ in shocking segment

Agreeing with the TV stars, Charlotte said: "I'm an idiot! I can't tell you how long she'd been talking about it and how much it was a topic on the school gates."

During the segment, Charlotte appeared unfazed by Richard and Kate's comments, but GMB viewers have since taken to X, formerly Twitter, to vent their frustrations. "@GMB wow Madeley 'You're an idiot' and Garraway 'You're a buffoon' disgusting way to talk to a guest who knows she made a mistake!" wrote one.

Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway have been helming the show this week with Susanna Reid on her summer break

"I couldn't believe what I was hearing they were basically making out that poor woman was an idiot. I couldn't believe the language they used, it was ridiculous, they should be ashamed. I hope they apologise to her," noted a second. "@GMB Madeley and Garraway should offer a live apology to the lady they called 'stupid' and a 'buffoon' live on TV," demanded a third.

By the end of the interview, Richard had turned to Charlotte and apologised for his remarks, explaining that he was only "teasing", which she happily accepted.

Richard and Kate have been hosting Good Morning Britain this week with Susanna Reid off on her summer holidays, and they encountered another awkward moment on Monday. Joined by former England manager Sam Allardyce, and former England and Chelsea captain John Terry to discuss the Euros final in Berlin, Kate and Richard noted that they were missing a guest.

"We are also by the way supposed to have Ben Shephard, who I think has taken his own personal bank holiday because he's not got up so far this morning!" quipped Kate.

"We'll see if we can wake him up. Feel free to lampoon him both of you because I know you know him very well," she joked with Sam and John.

Ben, 49, had spent Sunday evening at Olympiastadion where he watched England and Spain compete in the final with his good friend, Chris Kamara. Ben has yet to address his absence from the programme.