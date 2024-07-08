Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan's rarely-seen son Jack, 38, looks just like his dad

Over many years of broadcasting and fronting the biggest shows such as This Morning and their self-titled programme, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan have become synonymous with daytime television.

Although Richard, 68, and Judy, 76, no longer broadcast alongside each other these days, the pair are still instantly recognisable faces on British TV.

However, away from their successful careers, their family life is kept away from the spotlight. The couple share two children and Judy also has two sons from a previous marriage.

© Gareth Cattermole Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley pose in the winners room during the National Television Awards 2020

Richard and Judy welcomed their first son together, Jack, in 1986 and, these days, he is his dad's double!

Get to know their rarely-seen son below.

Who is Richard Madeley's son, Jack?

Richard and Judy welcomed their son, Jack, in 1986. The 38-year-old generally keeps a low profile and not a huge amount of detail is known about his life.

However, it's been reported that he works in talent management and that he is married to his wife, Issy. Fans were given a glimpse inside Jack and Issy's wedding back in 2021 when Jack's younger sister, Chloe, shared some snaps on her Instagram.

© Chris Radburn - PA Images Broadcaster Richard Madeley, with his daughter Chloe, wife Judy Finnigan and son Jack in 2011

At the time, Chloe wrote in the caption: "I love you @jack_madeley1 @izzzwizzz Congratulations again."

Jack and Issy welcomed their first child, a son named Kit in 2018. Meanwhile, last year the couple welcomed their daughter, Wren.

© Rune Hellestad - Corbis Richard Madeley and his son Jack at a premiere in 2002

Richard and Judy's two children

As mentioned, Richard and Judy share Jack and Chloe together. Their daughter, who was born in 1987, is somewhat more known than Jack thanks to her TV work. She's also active on social media and boasts more than 290,000 Instagram followers. Away from her career in the public eye, she works as a personal trainer and fitness instructor.

In 2018, Chloe married former England rugby union player James Haskell. The 36-year-old is also a mother of one-year-old daughter, Bodhi whom she shares with James.

© Dave Benett Jack Madeley, Judy Finnigan, Chloe Madeley and Richard Madeley attend the VIP Launch of Christmas At Kenwood in 2023

Last year, it was announced by the couple that they had decided to separate. "Chloe and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September 2023," James wrote on social media.

"We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing - but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand."

© Getty Richard and Judy also share daughter, Chloe

Chloe also addressed the separation on Instagram, adding: "Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time.

"Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love."

Chloe shares her daughter, Bodhi, with James Haskell

Judy Finnigan's twin sons from a previous marriage

Prior to her marriage with Richard, Judy was married to journalist David Henshaw. During her first marriage, Judy and David welcomed twin sons named Dan and Tom. When Judy married Richard, the broadcaster became stepfather to her boys.

Judy's older sons are now aged 47 and not much is known about their lives. However, it's been reported that Tom is a father to two daughters, meaning Richard and Judy have plenty of grandchildren running around.