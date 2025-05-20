Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan's £12m property portfolio amid 'semi-detached' marriage dynamic

Broadcasting legends Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan were the nation's best-loved presenters and are still considered one of the most successful TV duos ever.

Although the husband and wife worked together for decades, the pair are no longer working as a twosome after Judy stepped back from television work. These days, Richard continues to fly solo, working on TV projects such as Good Morning Britain.

No longer working together will have no doubt been the end of an era for the couple, who wed in 1986 and share two grown-up children. And the duo have opened up recently about remaining a team as a couple, despite now being "semi-detached" professionally.

© Gareth Cattermole, Getty Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley pose in the winners room during the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2020

Appearing on Kate Thornton's White Wine Question Time podcast, Judy spoke about what it was like no longer working together: "I think working together for so long has bonded us more tightly than if we had two completely separate jobs.

"When [Richard] does GMB, I'm still here in bed, I'm happy to stay when he gets up, it doesn't make any difference at all to our relationship."

© Dave Benett, Getty Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley no longer work together but insist their marriage bond is tight

Richard added: "We were bonded in our professional lives together and now we're not, but actually, here on the inside, we still are. I suppose we're a bit semi-detached, but we're not detached in the way that it might seem to outsiders."

Over the course of their four-decade marriage, building the Richard & Judy professional empire has meant they've been able to invest in gorgeous property.

The couple reportedly own five homes in the UK and beyond, with a combined fortune of £12 million. Find out more...

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Richard no longer works with Judy but has continued his broadcasting career on ITV

Home is where the heart is for Richard & Judy

Richard and Judy's main residence is their London home in the leafy suburb of Barnet.

The pair purchased the property in the late 1990s for an estimated £1.2 million. Given the years that have passed since, their home is likely to be worth much more today.

The five-bedroom mansion is said to be close to Kenwood House, a stately home in the neighbouring borough, which is also a short distance from Hampstead Heath, an affluent area beloved by fellow well-known names.

© Alamy Stock Photo [Stock photo] Richard and Judy's home is close by to Hampstead Heath

Coastal retreat

While having a home in the capital was no doubt essential for working in television during their heyday, the pair managed to escape to the coast frequently after purchasing a holiday home in Cornwall.

Richard and Judy parted with £190,000 for their cottage, which sits on six acres of land. The house, which they have referred to as their "spiritual home", is located in Talland Bay.

Their home offers seaside views, four bedrooms, a private swimming pool and a conservatory.

© Alamy Stock Photo Richard & Judy have a home in Talland Bay Cornwall England

Dreamy Côte d'Azur abode

But when the British coast just doesn't quite cut it, Richard and Judy can escape to the south of France, where they have a posh abode close to the luxury area of Cannes.

The villa, which they bought in 2004 for a cool £1 million, soaks up the Côte d'Azur atmosphere by offering them a swimming pool drenched in sunshine, plenty of privacy and gorgeous views.

Richard and Judy are said to spend most summers here, and who could blame them?

© Alamy Stock Photo The former This Morning presenters also own a villa in the South of France

Seeing double in Florida

Heading Stateside, the couple are said to own two properties in the Sunshine State.

Like many families, Richard and Judy discovered the wonders of Florida after taking their children on a trip to Disney World in Orlando.

© Shutterstock Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley also have two homes in Florida

They fell in love with Florida Keys and decided to put down a payment on a luxury three-bedroom complex in Buttonwood Bay.

They bought the home in 1998, and MailOnline reports that Richard bought another home in the same area, proving his devotion to the sunnier climes that the US state offers.