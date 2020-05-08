Richard Madeley reveals the one thing wife Judy hates about being on camera The couple have returned to TV Richard & Judy: Keep Reading and Carry On

Fans are delighted to see Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan back on TV screens with their new show Richard & Judy: Keep Reading and Carry On. However, despite their years of being household names, Richard has revealed there is one thing that deters his wife from wanting to be on camera – she doesn't like fame! Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mirror about their new TV book club, the 63-year-old praised Judy's talent but admitted she has a tendency to be reluctant. He said: "For my money, Judy’s still the best female presenter in the UK, she is so able and versatile. But of all the presenters I know she was always the most reluctant one, she didn’t enjoy the fame thing at all."

Richard and Judy are now hosting Richard & Judy: Keep Reading and Carry On

But it seems there was one draw that brought Judy back to our TV screens – the chance to speak to someone other than her husband during the coronavirus lockdown. "Frankly, it’s more of an excuse to have good natter with really interesting people, and Judy said she had been fed up with talking to me, and only me, in the house for the last few weeks," Richard added. Guests on the show include David Walliams, Jo Brand and Clare Balding.

Viewers have been loving seeing Richard and Judy back where they belong, with one writing: "To #RichardandJudy and @Channel4 can we have more of this Richard and Judy are like family you have missed, it brings a lovely warmth to tea time viewing. And also gets people wanting to read, so come on more books with Richard and Judy even after the lockdown." Another person added: "This show is refreshing. Makes a change from the usual boring quiz shows etc. Richard & Judy still have it. Nice to see them back on TV."

