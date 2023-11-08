James Haskell details mental health struggles and talks 'tricky' home life weeks before split

James Haskell has opened up about his mental health and ADHD in a candid new interview, revealing that while the condition has been his "superpower", his "destructive personality" sometimes lands him in hot water.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Rethinking ADHD Podcast, which was recorded before James announced his split from wife Chloe Madeley, the former rugby player shared his experience with ADHD and how it has impacted his life and career.

James, who was diagnosed during childhood, told podcast host Simon Mundie: "My ADHD has been my superpower. My mind works at a million miles an hour…I've written seven books, released eight tracks, DJ, run a podcast, write speeches".

He went on to admit: "It also gets me in trouble, I've got a bit of a destructive personality, I speak before I think."

The 38-year-old also opened up about taking care of his mental health. "I am still much more sensitive than perhaps I give on," he confessed.

"I think for all my faults, I think self-awareness is very important. And the one lesson I try to always carry forward is you can lie to everyone else, but you can't lie to yourself. And we're very good at doing that as people."

He went on to reveal that home life was "tricky" after Chloe welcomed their first baby, a little girl named Bodhi, last year. "I had a moment the other day where I'd been talking to people about taking care of their mental health," he said. "And I was going through some stuff, I was a new dad and I was very busy and I was probably doing too much, and stuff at home was tricky, and I hadn't spoken to a therapist for three months and I was like, go and do it."

The episode release comes just weeks after James announced that he and his wife Chloe had separated after five years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram in October, the rugby star wrote in a statement: "Chloe and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September, 2023.

"We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing - but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand."

He added: "Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love."

In the caption, James reiterated that Chloe and Bodhi's "happiness and security" are his top priorities.

Chloe and James first met online in 2014 and got engaged during a trip to Paris four years later. They said 'I do' in a winter wedding held in a country church on 16 December 2018.

In August last year, they welcomed their first child, daughter Bodhi Rae Georgia.

