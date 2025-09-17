Viewers 'hooked' on 'amazing' 5-part thriller with Happy Valley star

Viewers are "hooked" on Sky's new action-packed thriller, Atomic, with some taking to social media to praise the five-parter as "brilliant". The series, which stars Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen, Star Trek: Discovery actor Shazad Latif and Orange is the New Black's Samira Wiley, follows a drug smuggler and an enigmatic outsider who are drawn into taking on a dangerous mission: to traffic highly enriched uranium across North Africa and the Middle East, all while being pursued by by a Venezuelan crime lord and the CIA.

Fans of high-octane action thrillers might want to tune into this one. With plenty of violence, a striking desert setting, and great chemistry between leads, Alfie Allen and Shazad Latif, Atomic is guaranteed to be an entertaining watch. Keep reading to find out what viewers are saying about the show, and what to expect for those yet to tune in.

© Sky / Pulse Films Viewers have praised the show on social media

What are viewers saying about Atomic?

It's safe to say that the show has gone down well with viewers so far. One person wrote on X: "Okay, now I'm hooked #Atomic #skyOriginal," while another praised lead star Alfie's performance, penning: "Such a good actor. I only started watching this because of you, totally hooked. One of these shows that's fun to watch!"

© Sky / Pulse Films Alfie Allen leads the cast as Max

Adding their voice to the discussion, one fan hailed the thriller as the "best TV show in a long time", while others described the series as "amazing" and "brilliant". One person penned on X: "Loved every second. Wow, amazing."

WATCH: The trailer for Atomic

What is Atomic about, and is it based on a true story?

The series follows "free-spirited" drug smuggler Max, whose path collides with JJ, an "enigmatic" outsider on the run. The pair form an unlikely friendship and are soon swept into a "chaotic, high-stakes mission they never signed up for— trafficking highly enriched uranium across North Africa and the Middle East, with the CIA, MI6, and a global web of opposing forces closing in fast", the synopsis teases.

© Sky / Pulse Films Shazad Latif plays JJ

It continues: "Leading the charge for the CIA is highly skilled scientist and a Non-Official Cover (NOC) officer, Cassie Elliott. Convinced Max and JJ are in league with violent extremists, her relentless pursuit puts them all on a collision course, revealing that nothing is what it seems, and everyone has an ulterior motive. The pair find themselves on a wild road trip, confronting covert operatives, an internationally funded cartel, and ultimately their own pasts. What starts as a bid for survival slowly becomes something more: a reluctant partnership, a shot at redemption, and one hell of a ride."

The series is inspired by the non-fiction book Atomic Bazaar by Vanity Fair journalist William Langewiesche. It explores the "global threat of nuclear weapons production and how the stakes of state-sponsored nuclear activity have reached frightening levels".

Who stars in Atomic?

Alfie Allen (SAS: Rogue Heroes, Game of Thrones) leads the cast as Max, alongside Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery, What's Love Got To Do With It) as JJ and Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black) as Cassie Bryce. They're joined by an impressive supporting cast, which includes Happy Valley's Charlie Murphy and Bad Sisters actor Brian Gleeson.

© Sky / Pulse Films Samira Wiley takes on the role of Cassie Bryce

Other cast members include Avital Lvova (The Tattooist of Auschwitz, The Power), Mikhail Safronov (Ransom, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning), Franklin Virgüez (Lord of the Skies, Rosario), Akin Gazi (Da Vinci’s Demons, Knightfall), Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves, Miss Scarlet and The Duke) and newcomer Jacob George Wright.

Atomic is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW, with the final episode airing on Thursday, 18 September.