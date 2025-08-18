Sky's 8-part 'hide and seek' thriller looks seriously compelling – watch

Sky has just revealed a first look at its "hide and seek" thriller, The Iris Affair – and it's safe to say it looks like a seriously compelling watch.

Described as a "tense and cinematic chase thriller", the eight-parter pits "two brilliant minds" – played by Niamh Algar and Tom Hollander – against each other. The outcome? A deadly game of hide and seek that unfolds across sun-drenched Italy.

The official synopsis reads: "When enigmatic genius Iris Nixon (Algar) cracks a string of complex online puzzles, she's led to a piazza in Florence where she meets charismatic entrepreneur Cameron Beck (Hollander).

"He invites her to come and work for him to unlock a powerful and top-secret piece of technology. Her curiosity piqued, she accepts. But when Iris discovers its dangerous potential, she steals the journal containing the device's activation sequence – and vanishes.

"What follows is a relentless pursuit, from a remote cabin in Sardinia through the bustling streets of Rome, as Cameron races to find Iris in a high-stakes game where trust is dangerous and failure could be catastrophic."

© Sky UK Tom Hollander in The Iris Affair

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris can't wait for this one. She said: "I'm definitely adding this series to my watchlist. Not only is the show led by two brilliant stars, but it’s created by Neil Cross, the mastermind behind Luther, and is directed by Terry McDonough, whose previous credits include Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. It's safe to say viewers are in for a thrilling ride."