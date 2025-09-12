5 creepy small-town mysteries just like Wayward that are going on my watchlist

Bates Motel has a great cast line-up...

Another eerie watch, Bates Motel stars a fantastic line-up including Freddie Highmore as Norman Bates and Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon, The Girlfriend). The series begins in Arizona with the death of Norma’s (Vera Farmiga) husband. She then purchases the Seafarer Motel in coastal Oregon to start a new life. However, her son Norman’s mental health begins to deteriorate, and she must fight to protect him from the outside world while getting him the help he needs. The characters are based on the 1959 novel Psycho by Robert Bloch, making this a Halloween-style watch — and, like Wayward, it definitely brings the creepy factor.

HELLO!’s resident TV & film fanatic, Josh Osman said: ''Bates Motel is an incredibly gripping prequel series to Hitchock's iconic Psycho – it's a modern spin on the taboo family dynamics that make the original film so intriguing, and it has everything: intense psychological horror, mother-son drama, and twists and turns galore.''

