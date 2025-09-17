Craig Melvin told to 'pipe down' after he casts shadow over divisive segment on Today

Craig Melvin faced backlash from his outspoken co-stars on Today on September 16 when he voiced his issues with a controversial segment. The star couldn't help but air his upset when the NBC show conducted a piece on early prep for Christmas. With a 100-day countdown to the festive day, Today cameras panned to the Rockefeller Center where the iconic tree would be erected before Xmas.

Craig shouted: "Stop it," as they confessed it was only 78 days until the reveal, and rolled his eyes at the fact people were getting ready for Christmas in September. During the segment, he repeated that he thought it was too early and quipped they still had Halloween and Thanksgiving to consider.

So, when Al Roker wandered into Studio 1A to deliver the weather, he had something to say to his co-host. The cheeky meteorologist told Craig: "You're getting grumpier and grumpier," before adding: "How about you just pipe down."Of course, it was all tongue in cheek and Al's comments weren't delivered to offend. However, the entire conversation proved to spark a reaction as Sheinelle Jones and Laura Jarrett discussed whether it was too early to get in the festive spirit.

Craig has been welcomed into his role after replacing Hoda Kotb alongside Savannah Guthrie on Today in January. He has been part of the team for years, but his permanent position was a huge move.

Craig recently spoke exclusively to HELLO! and talked about the learning curve that comes with becoming a big daytime co-host. He expressed: "It's just a lot. There's a lot about the job that you don't really understand or appreciate until you have the job."Craig continued: "Like there are luncheons or meetings or Q&A sessions with different groups and you're like, 'Why is this on the calendar? Like why do we do this?'"

The TV star recalled the moment he understood the show's traditions and expressed: "Oh yeah, the Today show host has done it for 25 years and so you don't wanna be the guy, the first guy who doesn't do it." He added: "It's funny because I'll find myself sometimes in meetings. I'm like, 'Why am I here? Like what purpose am I serving?'"

Craig quickly learned: "It's like, 'Oh, that's right, Brian Gumbel did this like back in the 90s' or '[It's] been important to the show for a generation.' Like this is a relationship that the show has had for [many years], and so you just keep doing it. And then it's also a lot of shaking hands and kissing babies."