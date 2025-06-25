No one said being the host of NBC's TODAY Show was easy! Or at least, that's what Craig Melvin is learning after Wednesday, June 25's installment of the morning news show.

The anchor, 46, was joined on the show by Jurassic World Rebirth star Scarlett Johansson, but received an uncomfortable surprise from one of her "co-stars."

Watch the awkward moment Craig got egged on by Scarlett and his co-host Al Roker to make "history" on the show in the video below…

WATCH: Craig Melvin gets egged on to fight through reluctant TODAY moment

Elsewhere during their conversation, the dad-of-two couldn't help calling out the A-list actress when he asked her for a sample of her English accent as seen in My Mother's Wedding, which releases in theaters in the United States this August.

After a more Cockney interpretation, a stunned Craig blurted out: "What the hell was that?" to the Oscar nominee's amusement, and she defended her work citing the inspiration as Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins.

Their interview was then followed, of course, by Scarlett's signature takeover of the weather forecast beside Al, which she has done during many of her previous appearances on the show, with the pair signing off together with Al's signature: "Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods."

© Getty Images Scarlett has become a firm favorite among the TODAY family

Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh installment in the overall Jurassic Park franchise, will be out in theaters on July 2, and also stars Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

Scarlett and Jonathan became the subject of major buzz over the movie's promotional cycle, however, when the pair gave each other big kisses on the red carpet at both the movie's London and New York City premieres.

© Getty Images "He's a lovable guy. What can I say? I don't know. We're just friendly people."

During her appearance on TODAY, Craig asked the actress, 40, what she made of the hubbub surrounding the moment, given she is married to SNL star Colin Jost and Jonathan is gay. She simply echoed Craig's own sentiment that Jonathan is "just so attractive."

"He's a lovable guy. What can I say?" she cryptically continued. "I don't know. We're just friendly people." When asked whether the reaction surprised her, she responded: "Nothing surprises me, you know what I mean? Nothing surprises me these days. But, I've got a lot of love to give."

© Getty Images The actress joined Al to do the weather forecast once again as well

Scarlett also touched on the difficulties of shooting the movie in the sweltering sun of Thailand, during monsoon season no less, and expressed her wish to be back in a movie studio "every day" of filming there. The Marriage Story star even jokingly called out her co-star Mahershala's "glow" due to sweat, saying she saw him "melting like a human candle."

She spoke with Vanity Fair recently about the film's rigorous production schedule, including all the work that went into setting up base there. "They're building floors in the rainforest and bringing in electricity and all the comfort stations for people, and then they have to pack everything out and leave it untouched — but we shot in monsoon season, so then a flash flood would wash half the set away."

© Getty Images Gareth Edwards directs the new installment, starring Scarlett, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend and more

"Shooting in a monsoon is not ideal," the mom-of-two continued, with her suspicions confirmed soon after watching the Thailand-set third season of The White Lotus. "I was like, 'That's when to do it. Different season!'"