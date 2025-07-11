Craig Melvin's awkward on-air actions insult very famous guest: 'Am I boring you?'

Craig Melvin's charming nature normally bowls over his guests on Today, but not so much on Thursday's show.
The adored host left his co-stars Al Roker, and Jill Martin hiding behind their hands as they tried to suppress their laughter, while Craig was chastised by a very famous guest for his behavior.
The trio were interviewing Rick Springfield about his "I Want My '80s Tour" when Craig's antics caught his eye.
In the middle of discussing his music, Rick paused and looked at Craig to ask: "Am I boring you?"
'I apologize'
He could be heard repeating his denial: "No, no, no, not at all," he quipped awkwardly, as Al descended into laughter and Rick quickly did the same. Craig apologized profusely, but Rick took it all in his stride.
"It's early, don't worry about it," the singer and actor assured, before adding: "I'll probably yawn too."
The group composed themselves relatively quickly to continue their chat.
Another faux pas
But Craig wasn't the only one to mess up that morning, as Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager also a cringe-worthy moment.
As the pair chatted about his upcoming appearance on the show, they began singing a song they thought was one of Rick's.
However, it was pointed out to them that "867-5309/Jenny" was actually by Tommy Tutone.
Today family
The hosts of Today have a great relationship both on and off screen which makes for good chemistry.
They're used to ironing out bumps during the live shows and are fortunate enough to be able to laugh off most of them.
It's been a huge year for Craig who took over from Hoda Kotb's hosting duties at the start of the year and is proving to be a beloved member of the main team.
Hoda gave Craig some wholesome advice before he slipped into his seat alongside Savannah.
"Hoda was one of the first people to call, and we had a delightful conversation," Craig told Daily Mail after the takeover announcement was made.
"She's like, 'Soak it all in. You've got to savor every moment. This is gonna be a heck of a ride, hopefully for a number of years, don't get lost in the weeds, savor it all in.'
"And so I'm trying to take that to heart."