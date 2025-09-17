ITV's 6-part 'messy' affair drama will be your next binge watch – and Harlan Coben fans will love it

Calling all Harlan Coben fans! ITV has a new relationship drama in the works, and it's definitely one to add to your watchlist. The series comes from acclaimed screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst, who adapted a string of Coben's hit thrillers for Netflix, including Fool Me Once, Stay Close and The Stranger. His latest series, Adultery, focuses on two ordinary families and messy complications and is described as "naturally authentic and bristling with passion".

As a huge fan of Danny Brocklehurst, I'm particularly excited for Adultery. The screenwriter has an impressive list of writing credits behind him, including Brassic, Ten Pound Poms and several Harlan Coben adaptations, of which I particularly enjoyed the twisty-filled Fool Me Once. If anyone knows how to keep viewers on the edges of their seats, it's Danny. Keep reading to find out all we know about Adultery so far.

© Matt Squire/Netflix Danny Brocklehurst adapted Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once for Netflix

What is Adultery about?

The six-part series introduces viewers to 15-year-old Jess, who has found love with her schoolmate Ollie. The youngsters "can't keep their hands off each other, as love's young dream becomes all-consuming", according to the synopsis. But when Jess's dad, Tom, meets Ollie's mum, Beth, in the most unexpected of circumstances, the two families' lives are potentially turned upside down forever.

The synopsis continues: "Will Tom and Beth be able to control their desires, unlike their lovestruck teenagers? Adultery raises questions about class, grief and the effects of social media, as it takes the viewer on a rollercoaster story of passion, parenthood and peril, as our protagonists Tom and Beth embark upon a passionate and intense love affair that threatens to uproot their whole lives."

Creator Danny said of the series: "This is a drama about passion, and I've passionately wanted to write it for some time. I'm thrilled to be partnering with ITV and Poison Pen to bring audiences a show about how love and sex have the capacity to lift us to the highest highs and the lowest lows."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock It's been reported that Romola Garai is starring in the drama

Who stars in Adultery?

ITV has yet to announce the cast of the upcoming series. However, Digital Spy published images of Vigil star Romola Garai filming on location in Manchester, alongside Andrew Knott (Protection, Ackley Bridge). While it's yet to be revealed who else will star in the show, stay tuned, as we'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

© ITV Andrew Knott (pictured above in Protection) was spotted on set

When will Adultery be released?

ITV has yet to confirm when the show will arrive on our screens. But with filming currently underway, it could be a little while longer until the series is broadcast. But we'd expect the drama to be released next year at the earliest. Adultery will air on ITV1 and STV and will be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.