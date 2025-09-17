Emotional Victoria Beckham breaks down in tears in first look at Netflix show

Victoria Beckham appears tearful in the first look at her upcoming eponymous documentary. The trailer kicks off with the former Spice Girl "people thought I was a miserable cow that never smiled" while wearing a t-shirt that reads 'Fashion stole my smile'. It then cuts to a video of her and her daughter, Harper Beckham, dancing and smiling together. Victoria also touches on her days as Posh Spice saying that performing was her "dream". The trailer also teases her foray into the world of fashion following Spice Girls' split in 2001 where she touches on the rocky start to her career.

The former singer launched her namesake label in 2008 where she debuted an array of dresses at New York Fashion Week. Despite the brand enduring over the last 17 years, the trailer touches on the public's initial apprehension to her clothing brand's launch. "People thought 'she was a popstar' 'she was married to footballer, who does she think she is?'" the fashion designer can be heard saying in the trailer.

Victoria's emotional appearance

Victoria also talks candidly about her struggles being the awkward kid. "That uncool kid at school that was awkward, that was me, but I desperately wanted to be liked, have a sense of worth. Fashion was this creative outlet."

Victoria previously revealed that fans can expect the documentary to be candid and emotional in an interview with Bloomberg, saying: "I can talk about the journey, I can talk about struggles, because I can do that confidently feeling it's not going to damage the brand. Nothing is sugar coated. There are tears. And it did occur to me the other day, what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone? To be completely honest, I am in the hands of the editor now."

The three-part documentary also seems to follow her brand's appearance at Paris Fashion Week – something that was considered to be monumental for both the label and her personal career. The trailer shows Victoria's children and husband supporting her in the lead up to the show "I want my kids and David to be proud of me, it's taking so long to get to this point," she says, tearing up. "I'm not going to let it slip through my fingers again."

It then cuts to David as he comforts his emotional wife saying, "You could make a cheese and ham toasted sandwich and we'd be proud of you." Victoria dabs her eyes before delivering one of her trademark deadpan one-liners, replying: "Let's be honest, I couldn't actually make a cheese sandwich very well."

Who appears in the trailer for Victoria Beckham?

A slew of celebrities and special guests make an appearance in the two-minute trailer. This includes iconic designer, Tom Ford, the Beckhams' close family friend, Eva Longoria as well as her children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper and of course, her husband, David Beckham. There was initially questions over whether her eldest son would appear in the documentary after rumours that he and his family are in the midst of a feud, however, he can be seen in sweet home footage during the trailer.

© Instagram The fashion designer's Netflix documentary is set to drop on 9 October.

When will Victoria Beckham air?

Victoria Beckham is set to be released on 9 October on Netflix. Like her husband's eponymous documentary, Victoria's documentary will be released in three instalments. Victoria's dedicated documentary will come almost two years after her husband David Beckham's documentary gave fans an unprecedented look into the life of the famed footballer and the wider Beckham dynasty.