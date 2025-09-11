Brooklyn Beckham’s deafening silence after mum Victoria’s huge news

Victoria Beckham's nearest and dearest are celebrating her after the first look at her eponymous documentary has just landed. The hotly anticipated documentary is slated to drop on Netflix on 9 October. After the first glimpse was revealed, Cruz, Romeo and David Beckham all quickly shared the documentary's poster to their Instagram stories. "So proud of you," David wrote. "Can't wait to watch." Romeo echoed his father's excitement, writing "Can't wait!". However, noticeably, Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn, has yet to publicly celebrate his mother's major milestone in what appears to be a continuation of a reported family rift.

What we know about Victoria's documentary

After the success of the 2023 documentary about David, Netflix announced that they would be producing a film about Victoria's life. Speaking to Bloomberg about the upcoming project, Victoria said: "My husband convinced me to do this documentary. To be honest, I wasn't sure anybody would really want to see what I do every day. It focuses on what I do, and my role as founder and creative director of the two brands.

"I thought long and hard about it, and then I realized that now is the time to do it. I've been very defined by a four-year period in my life when I was in the Spice Girls. And I am so proud of that. But with that came all the preconceptions. I've been in the fashion industry creating my own collections for nearly 20 years. And it's taken this long for me to feel confident enough in what I do and my brand, knowing that now is the time that I can talk about my past.

"I can talk about the journey, I can talk about struggles, because I can do that confidently feeling it's not going to damage the brand. Nothing is sugarcoated. There are tears. And it did occur to me the other day, what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone? To be completely honest, I am in the hands of the editor now."

WATCH: Inside the Lives of the Beckham Kids

What will be included in Victoria's Netflix documentary Victoria Beckham?

Despite persistent rumours of a reported feud between the Beckhams and the family's eldest son, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, the rift most likely won't feature in the documentary. This is because the streaming giant had announced that production had begun on the series back in August last year, long before the alleged rift began.

© Getty Images Victoria has said that her children and David will feature in the documentary

While it's not yet known what exactly the documentary will chronicle, Victoria has hinted that David and the children do appear in the film: "He might end up on the cutting-room floor. I mean, who knows? They have filmed a little bit of David and the children because they’re such a huge part of everything."-- Just as David's documentary followed his journey from being a child to a renowned footballer, we can expect Victoria's documentary to follow her journey from pop star to fashion designer.

Family feud

The Beckham family are currently in the midst of a family feud centred around eldest son Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz. The 26-year-old opted to skip several major family events this year with no explanation, including birthdays and his mother's Paris Fashion Week show. The pair also were spotted at Coachella while Victoria's 51st birthday party took place on the opposite side of the country, and did not wish either of his parents a happy birthday on social media in a break from tradition.

© AFP via Getty Images Rumours of a rift between Brooklyn, Nicola and the wider Beckham family have persisted since the pair skipped David and Victoria's birthday celebrations

A source previously told HELLO! that Nicola has been a cause of friction between her husband and his parents, as a billionaire’s daughter who grew up in a privileged environment and is used to doing things her way. "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," the source said.

However, despite this, a source revealed that David and Victoria are "keen to heal the rift." "David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary. They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down."Brooklyn’s hurt them. It hurts them that he’s aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."