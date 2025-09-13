Victoria Beckham just schooled us all on the new way to wear a leather jacket

Victoria Beckham nails pretty much every single fashion trend out there. From denim to cut out dresses, the former Spice Girl has owned the lot and we love her for it. On saturday evening, the fashion mogul shared a snapshot of a leather jacket from her AW2025 collection, and it features the most sumptuous leather jacket. It's not your standard, battered leather jacket by the way - it has a high fashion collar, and a belted waist belt, which ties into a bow.

Not only that, but the mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper styled the brown leather item impeccably - teaming it on the model with jeans, high heels, sunnies and a top-handled bag. That's an elite outfit right there. She captioned the sleek shot: "Trench coats take on a utilitarian edge for the new season with high collars and cinched belts, worn here with the #VBDorian in dark olive. Get the look at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street. #VBAW25."

Fans loved the style, with one quickly quipping: "This isn’t just a look—it’s a mood, a mindset, a manifesto. Elegance with edge. Who else feels like this outfit could rewrite your whole day?" We couldn't agree more.

Victoria and David's iconic leather look

Seeing this stunning fashion item really reminded us of when both Victoria and her former footballing legend husband David wore matching leather outfits in 1999.

The ultra-famous pair attended the Gucci show that year and their seeing double look shook the world.



Musing on the viral look, former Manchester United star David told People Magazine in 2015: "Me and Victoria always laugh about when we went to this Gucci show and we had on matching leather outfits and now we're like, 'What were we thinking?!'."

Fans still talk about the Beckham's leather look to this day

"We were living at her mum's house at the time and she was getting changed in her room – we weren't allowed to stay in the same room – and I was getting changed in my room downstairs. Then we both came to the kitchen and we were like 'Wow'. It was a LOT of leather. We still have those outfits..."

Maybe they will be in the V&A someday!