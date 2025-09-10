Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary release date and first look revealed

A first look at Victoria Beckham's eponymous documentary has just landed. The documentary, which is now slated to air on 9 October on Netflix, was announced in August 2024. Now, just over a year later, fans can expect the hotly anticipated film to land on Netflix in a month. Victoria's dedicated documentary will come almost two years after her husband David Beckham's documentary gave fans an unprecedented look into the life of the famed footballer and the wider Beckham dynasty.

What we know about Victoria's documentary

After the success of the 2023 documentary about her husband, Netflix announced shortly after that they would be turning their attention to the other half of the power couple, Victoria Beckham, AKA Posh Spice. Speaking to Bloomberg about the upcoming film, Victoria said: "My husband convinced me to do this documentary. To be honest, I wasn't sure anybody would really want to see what I do every day. It focuses on what I do, and my role as founder and creative director of the two brands.

"I thought long and hard about it, and then I realised that now is the time to do it. I've been very defined by a four-year period in my life when I was in the Spice Girls. And I am so proud of that. But with that came all the preconceptions. I've been in the fashion industry creating my own collections for nearly 20 years. And it's taken this long for me to feel confident enough in what I do and my brand, knowing that now is the time that I can talk about my past.

"I can talk about the journey, I can talk about struggles, because I can do that confidently feeling it's not going to damage the brand. Nothing is sugarcoated. There are tears. And it did occur to me the other day, what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone? To be completely honest, I am in the hands of the editor now."

© Netflix Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary is set to drop of 9 October

What will be included in Victoria's Netflix documentary 'Victoria Beckham'?

While the exact contents of the documentary are still tightly under wraps, Victoria has hinted that her husband may or may not be in it. "He might end up on the cutting-room floor. I mean, who knows? They have filmed a little bit of David and the children because they’re such a huge part of everything."

Just as David's documentary followed his journey from being a child to a renowned footballer, we can expect Victoria's documentary to follow her journey from pop star to fashion designer.

© Getty Images It is uncertain how much of the documentary will feature Brooklyn and Nicola

However, one aspect that may be missing entirely is the reported feud between the Beckhams and the family's eldest son, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz. This is because the streaming giant had announced that production had begun on the series back in August last year, long before the alleged rift began.

David Beckham's documentary

Victoria's documentary has been hotly anticipated since David's documentary aired in October 2023. From David and Victoria's charming relationship to their dynamic as parents, we learned more about the Beckhams than ever before, and not only did the show enamour viewers to the A-list pair, it also saw David receive more than £28 million in payouts from his media, fashion and sports empire, boosted by the Netflix series.

It wasn't just David who saw a boost from the series, though. Studio 99 Group, which created the series, saw revenue grow to 15 million dollars (£11.9 million), as it benefited from the production and release of the Beckham documentary series, too.