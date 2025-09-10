Did Harper Beckham soft-launch her future brand with mum Victoria in this family photo?

Being the only daughter of two of the biggest names in British pop culture, Harper Beckham's future is the source of constant speculation as she enters her teenage years. Her proud mum Victoria previously gushed about her teenage mini-me's love for skincare, begging the question: Is a beauty brand on the horizon for the 14-year-old?

While we may have to wait a while to find out exactly how Harper will take the world by storm, she may have subtly soft-launched her future brand in a photo from her recent family holiday to Italy.

While the world focused on the absence of her elder brother, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, from the series of sun-soaked images shared by all other members of the Beckham clan, there is one photo in particular that could be a glimpse at the future for David Beckham's "pretty lady."

© Instagram Harper and Victoria wore matching hoodies emblazoned with the logo 'Seven'

Snuggling up on their £16m superyacht, Harper and Victoria Beckham could be seen wearing white hoodies emblazoned with the logo written in a robotic black font. Seven is Harper's middle name, and was David Beckham's number on his England shirt, Seven is also the name of the giant vessel so while the jumpers could be yacht merchandise, it could be a hint at a wider plan for Harper.

In the past, Harper has had two businesses opened on using her iconic middle name, Harper Seven Ltd and Harper Seven Beckham Ltd. Last year, it was also reported that Victoria has an incorporated business called H7B Limited.

Following in her mother's footsteps

Harper made her future aspirations incredibly clear in November 2024, when she expressed her hopes and dreams for the future. The teen revealed while attending the launch of VB's new fragrance, My Reverie, in New York, that her dream is to: "Create an amazing brand when I am older." The words were written on a manifestation card at the special event.

At the time, fashion mogul VB shared a photo of the card on her Instagram account, alongside the words: " Harper Seven following in mummy's footsteps and putting her hopes and dreams out there."

Harper's passion for skincare

In 2023, the former Spice Girl admitted that going to Space NK is the teen's favourite treat after school.

"Harper isn’t allowed out of the house wearing make-up, but she’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally. Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school. If she does well in a test, I’ll take her to the one down the road—it’s her favourite thing. She’s obsessed."

Not to mention Harper often films herself demonstrating her mother's own beauty products on VB's social media accounts. We can't wait to see what's next for the star in the making!