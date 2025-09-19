BBC reveals first look at Downton Abbey star in new 6-part series with Slow Horses actor

The BBC has revealed a first look at Hugh Bonneville in the upcoming satire series, Twenty Twenty Six, in which he reprises his iconic W1A character, Ian Fletcher. The new six-part comedy, which comes from the team behind BAFTA and British Comedy Award-winning W1A and Twenty Twelve, will see Ian head stateside as he joins the Twenty Twenty Six Oversight Team in Miami ahead of a global football tournament and will take on the role of Director of Integrity.

I absolutely loved W1A and Twenty Twelve, and I can't wait to see Hugh Bonneville reprise his role as Ian Fletcher, alongside Hugh Skinner as the hapless Will Humphries, as they head across the pond for an exciting new adventure. With the same team at the helm of the new show, I'm confident that Twenty Twenty Six will be just as entertaining. Keep reading to find out more.

© BBC/Expectation Entertainment/Jack Barnes Hugh Bonneville reprises his iconic W1A character, Ian Fletcher, alongside Hugh Skinner as Will Humphries

What to expect from Twenty Twenty Six

The synopsis reads: "Next year's football tournament will be the biggest ever. Hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico with 48 countries taking part and 16 venues thousands of miles apart across the whole of North America; what could possibly go wrong? Ian Fletcher is about to find out, as he joins the Twenty Twenty Six Oversight Team in Miami as its Director of Integrity."

© BBC/Expectation Entertainment/Jack Barnes Ian joins the Twenty Twenty Six Oversight Team in Miami

Fans can also expect the return of narrator David Tennant, as well as Hugh Skinner (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Fleabag) as Will Humphries, who graduated from hapless intern to the dizzy heights of Ian's PA. The synopsis reads: "Will is back, to his - alongside everyone else's - great surprise, as eager as ever to personally assist Ian on delivering a seamless soccer competition."

Who else stars in Twenty Twenty Six?

Several new names have been added to the cast, including Marli Siu (Everything I Know About Love, Alex Rider), Nicole Sadie Sawyerr (EastEnders, Casualty), Joe Hewetson (Too Much, Sex Education), and Erin Kellyman (Eleanor the Great, Blitz). They join the previously announced Nick Blood (Day of The Jackal, Slow Horses), Chelsey Crisp (Fresh off The Boat, Ten Percent), Paulo Costanzo (Designated Survivor, Royal Pains), Stephen Kunken (Billions, The Handmaid's Tale), Jimena Larraguivel (Patience and RSC), Alexis Michalik (A Love Story) and Belinda Stewart-Wilson (The Inbetweeners, Stay Close).

© BBC/Expectation Entertainment/Jack Barnes Twenty Twenty Six is a new six-part series for BBC One and iPlayer

Twenty Twenty Six is a new six-part series for BBC One and iPlayer. A release date has yet to be announced.