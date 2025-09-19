Agatha Christie adaptation adds MobLand star to 6-part drama led by Downton Abbey actor

Calling all Agatha Christie fans! The Queen of Crime's iconic characters Tommy & Tuppence are being brought to life by BritBox in a six-part drama starring Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter, Downton Abbey), Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor) and Josh Dylan (The Buccaneers) – and some exciting names have just been added to the cast. Alex Jennings (MobLand, The Crown) and Saffron Burrows (You) have joined the series, which is a modern reimagining of Tommy and Tuppence Beresford and comes from the producers behind Happy Valley.

Agatha Christie isn't one of the bestselling authors of all time for no reason. The prolific author has penned a number of timeless and compelling mystery stories, many of which have been adapted for the big and small screen over the past century. I can't wait to see Christie's iconic crime-fighting characters, Tommy and Tuppence, come to life on-screen in this star-studded production. Keep reading to find out all we know so far.

Who has been cast in Tommy and Tuppence?

Antonia Thomas and Josh Dylan will lead the cast as Tuppence and Tommy, while Imelda Staunton is set to portray Aunt Ada, a retired private detective. They're joined by Alex Jennings and Saffron Burrows as guest actors. Series regulars include Callie Cooke (F1) as Detective Sergeant Draper; Nicholas Richardson (Wu-tang: An American Saga) as film producer Julius; Charlie Condou (Doctor Who) as pub landlady Albert; and Chizzy Akudolu (Little Disasters) as Detective Inspector Merriot.

© Lara Cornell / BritBox Antonia Thomas, Imelda Staunton and Josh Dylan on the set of Tommy & Tuppence

Meanwhile, other guest stars include Sebastian De Souza (The Life List), Sean Pertwee (The Hack), Denise Black (Rivals), and Alice Krige (She Will).

What is Tommy and Tuppence about?

The series, penned by Phoebe Eclair-Powell (The Road Trip), comes more than 100 years after Tommy and Tuppence first appeared in Christie's 1922 novel, The Secret Adversary. Set in London's leafy Hampstead, the series will reimagine detective duo Tommy and Tuppence Beresford in the modern world. While Tuppence is described as "an actress and force of nature who won’t take no for an answer", Tommy is "a meticulous, charming crime writer who has lost his passion but finds it again when whirlwind Tuppence re-enters his life".

© BritBox The cast of the series includes Alex Jennings and Saffron Burrows

The synopsis reads: "Tommy and Tuppence are a detective duo for the ages. They fall in love, fall out of it, and tumble back in, all while solving some thrilling, entertaining mysteries along the way."

© Getty Imelda Staunton is set to portray Aunt Ada

When will the show be released?

A release date has yet to be announced, but considering filming is currently underway, fans could be waiting a little while longer before the show arrives on our TV screens.