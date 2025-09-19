Happy Valley and All Creatures stars' 6-part crime drama based on bestseller looks unmissable

Channel 5 has unveiled a first-look trailer at its upcoming murder mystery, Murder Before Evensong, which is based on the Sunday Times best-selling first novel by the Reverend Richard Coles and stars Matthew Lewis as a crime-solving priest. The 1980s-set series follows Canon Daniel Clement, the Rector of the quaint English village Champton, who finds himself unexpectedly entangled in a murder case when a dead body turns up in the church. "As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together… and catch a killer," teases the synopsis.

© Robert Viglasky/AcornTV Matthew Lewis and Amanda Redman star in the show

This one looks perfect for fans of cosy crime. While leading star Matthew Lewis spent a good chunk of his early career playing Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter, he's since proved himself to be a very versatile actor, landing roles in gripping crime dramas such as Happy Valley to cosy period pieces such as All Creatures Great and Small. I can't wait to see Matthew Lewis's portrayal of Canon Daniel Clement, who is bound to instantly win the hearts of audiences.

The show boasts an impressive cast list, including Amanda Redman (New Tricks), Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Adam James (The Day of the Jackal), Meghan Treadway (One Day) and Tamzin Outhwaite (The Wives).

Murder Before Evensong is coming soon. Watch on 5.