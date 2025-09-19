Bridgerton and Grantchester actors to star in 'captivating and scandalous' romance drama

The star-studded cast of ITV's upcoming romance drama, Adultery, has been revealed, with Dominic Cooper (Preacher) and Romola Garai (Vigil) set to lead the "captivating" and "scandalous" series alongside an impressive ensemble cast, including actors from Bridgerton, Grantchester and more. The upcoming series, which is currently being filmed in and around Manchester, follows an "intense" affair between two married people as they struggle with "undeniable desires" and "the potential consequences for their families".

I'm a sucker for a good romance drama, and Adultery looks like a TV hit in the making. The series comes from screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst, who boasts an impressive list of writing credits, including Brassic, Ten Pound Poms and several Harlan Coben adaptations for Netflix, including Fool Me Once. If Adultery is half as entertaining as Danny's other works, it's bound to keep viewers glued to their screens. Keep reading to find out who has been cast in the show.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Romola Garai leads the cast of the show

Who has been cast in Adultery?

Dominic Cooper (Preacher, The Devil's Double) and Romola Garai (One Life, Vigil) lead the cast as Tom Kirkman and Beth Brookes. They're joined by Shelley Conn (Gen V, Bridgerton) as Tom's wife Hannah, and Matthew McNulty (Domina, Deadwater Fell) as Beth's husband Neil. Meanwhile, newcomer Johnny Sanpher and Leila Khan (Heartstopper, Crookhaven) play teenage lovers, Jess Kirkman and Ollie Brookes.

Shelley Conn plays Tom's wife Hannah

Rounding out the ensemble cast are Andrew Knott (Grantchester, Protection) as Dave, the ex-husband of Beth's recently deceased best friend, alongside James Murray (The Crown, Masters of the Air) and Charley Webb (The Long Shadow, Better) as Paul and Leah Kirkman, Tom's brother and sister-in-law.

What is the plot of Adultery?

Billed as a "captivating scandalous romance drama", Adultery follows Tom Kirkman and Beth Brookes, who share an "immediate, intense connection". The synopsis teases: "As they struggle with their undeniable desires, the pair must grapple with their guilt and the potential consequences for their families."

© Getty Dominic Cooper plays Tom Kirkman

Viewers are introduced to Tom's daughter Jess, who has found love with her schoolmate, Beth's son Ollie. But when Tom and Beth meet in the most unexpected of circumstances, the two families' lives are potentially turned upside down forever.

The synopsis continues: "The provocative love story raises questions about class, grief and the effects of social media, as it takes the viewer on a rollercoaster story of passion, parenthood and peril, as Tom Kavanagh and Beth Barton embark upon a passionate and intense love affair that threatens to uproot their whole lives. Adultery is naturally authentic and bristling with passion as it focuses upon two ordinary families and messy complications."

Adultery will air on ITV. A release date has yet to be announced.