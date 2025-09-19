Viewers praise 'edge-of-your-seat' 1st episode of 'amazing' crime drama

Viewers who tuned into the highly anticipated second season of crime drama High Potential have hailed the opening episode as "amazing", with many commenting on the "mind-blowing" cliffhanger ending. The series, which stars Kaitlin Olson, follows a whip-smart mother of three with a genius-level IQ, whose unconventional skill for solving crimes lands her a consulting role in the Homicide Division, where she teams up with a by-the-book detective. The critically acclaimed show returned to screens this week, and viewers have wasted no time streaming the first episode.

As a huge fan of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, in which Kaitlin Olson stars alongside her husband and show creator Rob McElhenney, it's great to see the actress finally get the spotlight she deserves in this brilliant show, which cleverly blends humour with drama. It's no surprise that the drama is well-loved by fans, who are no doubt counting down the days until the next episode is released. Keep reading to find out what viewers are saying about the show.

© Disney Kaitlin Olson stars in the hit crime drama

What are viewers saying about High Potential season 2?

Taking to social media, viewers praised the season two premiere, with many eagerly awaiting the next episode. One person wrote: "This was a surprise hit for me. I binged the first season with ease. Now the team is back for another crime-solving shenanigans. The first episode reeled me back to the show, especially THAT ending," while another added: "Just watched the new #HighPotential episode. I was on the edge of my seat the entire time, and now I gotta wait till next Wednesday to find out what happens?"

A third fan remarked: "The season 2 premiere of @HighPotentialTV was amazing!!! This is gonna be a good season," while another agreed, adding: "Just finished the first episode of season 2, what a good episode to start off with. Excited to see what happens next, my mind is just blown right now, cannot wait till next week. I called it that it was going to end on that cliffhanger #HighPotential."

WATCH: Have you caught up with season one?

What happens in season 2?

The series follows Morgan, a single mother with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book, seasoned detective, according to the synopsis. In season two, Morgan is still being targeted by the mysterious Game Master and works tirelessly to shield her family from his threats.

© Getty Images Daniel Sunjata plays Detective Adam Karadec

Who stars in High Potential?

Kaitlin Olson leads the cast as Morgan. She's joined by Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev 'Oz' Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena. Meanwhile, Steve Howey has joined the cast as a series regular, playing Nick Wagner.

© Disney The season premiere has been praised by viewers

High Potential season two premiered on Tuesday, September 16, on the US network ABC and on Wednesday, September 17, on Hulu and Disney+. New episodes will be released weekly.