Skip to main contentSkip to footer
General Hospital spoilers: Here's everything happening September 22 - September 26
Subscribe
General Hospital spoilers: Here's everything happening September 22 - September 26

General Hospital spoilers: Here's everything happening September 22 - September 26

Sonny and Carly get sad news, while the case for Drew's shooter continues. Plus, residents gather to honor the late Dr. Monica Quartermaine.

Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake and Giovanni Mazza as Giovanni Cerullo on General Hospital© Disney
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

General Hospital fans are preparing for a tearful week in Port Charles as residents reunite to honor the late Dr. Monica Quartermaine, whose death brings loved ones together. At her memorial, an unexpected invitee shows up. Last week, Britt still worked through her dramatic comeback, Willow and Drew's fight fueled suspicion in the ongoing case for Drew's shooter, and Molly tried her best to keep a secret. Sonny, Carly, and Jason battled to protect their families, while Charlotte depended on Lulu for counsel.

This week, Port Charles suffers heartbreak and surprises. Molly confides in Alexis and Lulu turns to Tracy. Ned and Brook Lynn set aside their differences. Meanwhile, the Quartermaines get themselves ready to say goodbye to Monica in a tearful goodbye that may even redefine family dynamics and spark new rivalries.

Here's what's happening on General Hospital from September 22nd to the 26th:

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait and Rebecca Herbst as Elizabeth Baldwin on General Hospital© Disney

September 22, 2025: Sonny and Carly get sad news.

Anna receives shocking intel. Cody has Brook Lynn’s number. Molly confides in Alexis. Britt is shaken.

Van Hansis as Dr. Lucas Jones and Cameron Mathison as Congressman Drew Cain on General Hospital© Disney

September 23, 2025: Lulu seeks out Tracy.

Drew issues new orders. Britt feels guilty. Martin makes a mysterious phone call. Anna and Felicia debrief. 

Bluesy Burke as Charlotte Cassadine and Alexa Havins as Lulu Spencer on General Hospital© Disney

September 24, 2025: Tracy tempts fate.

Ned and Brook Lynn have a heart to heart. Trina has questions for Jordan. Portia seeks out Isaiah. Felicia frets about James. 

Kathleen Gati as Liesl Obrecht on General Hospital© Disney

September 25, 2025: The Quartermaines and the community of Port Charles say good-bye to Monica.

Tabyana Ali as Trina Robinson and Jens Austin Astrup as Kai Taylor in General Hospital© Disney

September 26, 2025: The celebration of Monica’s life continues.

A surprise guest shakes things up.

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More