General Hospital spoilers: Here's everything happening September 22 - September 26

General Hospital fans are preparing for a tearful week in Port Charles as residents reunite to honor the late Dr. Monica Quartermaine, whose death brings loved ones together. At her memorial, an unexpected invitee shows up. Last week, Britt still worked through her dramatic comeback, Willow and Drew's fight fueled suspicion in the ongoing case for Drew's shooter, and Molly tried her best to keep a secret. Sonny, Carly, and Jason battled to protect their families, while Charlotte depended on Lulu for counsel.
This week, Port Charles suffers heartbreak and surprises. Molly confides in Alexis and Lulu turns to Tracy. Ned and Brook Lynn set aside their differences. Meanwhile, the Quartermaines get themselves ready to say goodbye to Monica in a tearful goodbye that may even redefine family dynamics and spark new rivalries.
Here's what's happening on General Hospital from September 22nd to the 26th: