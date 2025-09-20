General Hospital spoilers: Here's everything happening September 22 - September 26

General Hospital fans are preparing for a tearful week in Port Charles as residents reunite to honor the late Dr. Monica Quartermaine, whose death brings loved ones together. At her memorial, an unexpected invitee shows up. Last week, Britt still worked through her dramatic comeback, Willow and Drew's fight fueled suspicion in the ongoing case for Drew's shooter, and Molly tried her best to keep a secret. Sonny, Carly, and Jason battled to protect their families, while Charlotte depended on Lulu for counsel.

This week, Port Charles suffers heartbreak and surprises. Molly confides in Alexis and Lulu turns to Tracy. Ned and Brook Lynn set aside their differences. Meanwhile, the Quartermaines get themselves ready to say goodbye to Monica in a tearful goodbye that may even redefine family dynamics and spark new rivalries.

Here's what's happening on General Hospital from September 22nd to the 26th:

© Disney September 22, 2025: Sonny and Carly get sad news. Anna receives shocking intel. Cody has Brook Lynn’s number. Molly confides in Alexis. Britt is shaken.

© Disney September 23, 2025: Lulu seeks out Tracy. Drew issues new orders. Britt feels guilty. Martin makes a mysterious phone call. Anna and Felicia debrief.

© Disney September 24, 2025: Tracy tempts fate. Ned and Brook Lynn have a heart to heart. Trina has questions for Jordan. Portia seeks out Isaiah. Felicia frets about James.

© Disney September 25, 2025: The Quartermaines and the community of Port Charles say good-bye to Monica.