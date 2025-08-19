Ransom Canyon returns for season 2 with a major cast change

Netflix's hit show, Ransom Canyon, which was hailed as the new Yellowstone, is returning for a second series and includes a major cast shakeup.

The show's fate was up in the air until Netflix confirmed in June that it had been renewed for a second series, and now, we know who will and won't be returning for the next instalment.

© ANNA KOORIS/Netflix Ransom Canyon is set to return to our screens

Josh Duhamel is expected to return as Staten Kirkland, the owner of Double K Ranch. As well as this, Minka Kelly is expected to reprise her role as Quinn O'Grady for the second series.

James Brolin is currently unconfirmed to return after his character, Cap Fuller, died from a heart attack at the end of the first season. Lizzy Greene is expected to reprise her role as Lauren, Ransom Canyon's resident cheerleader.

Meanwhile, Garrett Wareing is expected to return as Lucas, whose salacious romance with Lauren is expected to continue to blossom. As well as this, Casey W. Johnson is excitedly returning for series two as Kit Russell, Lucas's older brother, after it was announced to have been promoted to series regular in early August 2025.

Series two is also set to officially welcome Jack Schumacher's character Yancy's wife, who will be played by Erica Dasher.

The character made a very brief appearance at the end of the season one finale, and April opened up about the role, saying: "Now that we're in the room on Season 2, it's a very fun character that's shaping up and a very juicy backstory."

"I couldn't be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for Ransom Canyon!" creator and showrunner April Blair said in a statement. "Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can't wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride."

"Ransom Canyon has proved a hit with fans from all over the world – it even stayed in the top ten trending shows for four weeks after its initial release! I'm thrilled by the news of its return and can't wait to dive back into the drama surrounding rancher Staten Kirkland," HELLO!'s TV writer, Abby Allen says.



© Anna Kooris/Netflix Most of series one's cast will be returning despite a few shakeups

Fans had been anxiously awaiting to learn whether the show would be renewed for a second season after initially premiering in April of this year. The decision was made two months after the show, an adaptation of Jodi Thomas' popular books, first premiered on the streaming platform.

Fans were quick to compare the series to Kevin Costner's smash-hit Western drama, Yellowstone. While the show never quite reached Netflix's global top ten most-watched shows, it did feature in the top ten trending shows for four weeks and received nearly 10 million views in its first week.

© Paramount Network/Shutterstock The show has been compared to the smash hit series Yellowstone

Production is said to begin in September, with filming returning to Netflix Studios Albuquerque in New Mexico.