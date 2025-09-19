Meet Black Rabbit star Jude Law's 'very private' psychologist wife

Hollywood heartthrob Jude Law has been in a series of high-profile franchises, including Fantastic Beasts, Sherlock Holmes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more, but he's been in just as many high-profile romances in his long career. While he has dated many actors in the past, he has had an incredibly low-key relationship at the moment, and has been happily married to someone out of the limelight for the past six years. Scroll down to find out all about the 52-year-old's wife, and her marriage to the A-lister…

Who is Jude Law's wife?

The Black Rabbit actor is married to Phillipa Coan, a chartered psychologist and behavioural expert who has a passion for improving workplace engagement and sustainability. Having graduated from the University of Birmingham, City University of London and the University of Leeds, the British green business advocate is also listed as a visiting research fellow on the University of Leeds' website, where she completed her PhD in 2015.

© Getty Images Jude and Phillipa at Wimbledon in 2019

Dr Coan is an accomplished member of her field, having won the British Psychological Society’s Division of Occupational Psychology's first prize for student excellence for her doctoral research project. She is also a chartered member of the British Psychological Society. The pair married in 2019 after four years of dating and now share two children.

What does Phillipa Coan do?

Dr. Phillipa Coan describes herself on her Twitter profile as a "Psychologist, Coach & Behaviour Change Specialist". She is also the founder of STRIDE, a company focused on offering organisations psychology-based advice which will help them "energy, carbon and money."

WATCH: Dr. Phillipa Coan introduces her consultancy company STRIDE

Speaking with Eco-Age in 2019, Phillipa opened up about her journey to founding STRIDE. "Following my PhD I decided to set up my own company as I couldn’t find other psychologists at the time who were working in the area [of sustainability]," she told the website.

Speaking about her career more widely, the 39-year-old continued: "I’ve always been fascinated by why people behave in the way they do and so a career in psychology was a no brainer." She then went on to explain how seeing a call from the University of Leeds for more business psychologists to apply their knowledge of psychology to the climate crisis inspired her towards her own career. "I immediately knew it would be a really interesting topic for a PhD and provide a great opportunity to learn more about sustainability," she said.

How did Jude Law meet Phillipa Coan?

The Captain Marvel actor met his future-wife in 2015. The couple were first seen out and about together in public at the Hay Festival in May that year. After just over a year of dating, Jude delightedly told Modern Luxury magazine: "She's mine and no one else's… I'm very, very happy. Our relationship is a very private thing, and I think part of the fact it works so well is exactly because of that."

© Getty Images Jude and Phillipa in 2016

Phillipa and Jude have indeed kept their relationship very private. As a result, little is known about the couple's time together. The couple married on April 9, 2019, during a private ceremony in Old Marylebone Town Hall.

© Getty Images The couple are very private, and don't make many public appearances

In December 2020, the actor confirmed that he and Phillipa had welcomed a child together during the pandemic while making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The 52-year-old explained that the pandemic restrictions had made their first child's (but Jude's sixth) birth "unusual" but then noted: "We feel pretty blessed that we were in a time, that… we could just nest and enjoy each other's company." It has since been reported that Jude has welcomed a second child with Phillipa too, although the couple are yet to publicly announce the birth of this baby.

Who was Jude Law's first wife?

Jude Law was married to British actor, fashion designer and producer Sadie Frost from 1997 to 2003. The couple had three children, sons Rafferty and Rudy, and a daughter, Iris. After his divorce from the actress, who he met filming the 1994 film Shopping, the Fantastic Beasts franchise actor began dating and got engaged to The Girl actress Sienna Miller. However, the two never married, and split after Jude admitted to having an affair with his children's nanny.

© Getty Images Jude and his first wife Sadie Frost in 1999

In 2009, the Sherlock Holmes actor had a fourth child with Samantha Burke, with whom he had a brief romance in 2008. Then in 2015, Jude had a fifth child with Catherine Harding, although again the singer and actor were not together for long.