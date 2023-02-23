Meet Jude Law's 7 children: Iris, Rafferty and more

If you have Jude Law's genes, you're pretty much set for life. The ideal combination of talent and devilishly good looks, the The Talented Mr Ripley star is the perfect human specimen. These traits have been passed down to his seven children, which include model Iris Law and actor Rafferty Law.

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old reportedly welcomed his seventh child with his wife Phillipa Coan, 35, as they were spotted by The Sun strolling around with a newborn baby in a pram at Heathrow Airport in London. This prompted fans to question more about the actor's offspring in general.

Curious to discover more about the Law crew? Scroll on for all you need to know about Jude's famous flock…

Rafferty Law

The eldest of Jude’s children, Rafferty, was born on October 6, 1996. Rafferty is a product of Jude’s marriage to his first wife, actress and fashion designer Sadie Frost, whom he met on the set of the 1994 movie Shopping.

Rafferty has taken a leaf out of his father's book, pursuing a career in acting and starring in various short films. He also works as a DJ and musician with the band Outer Stella Overdrive and has walked in shows for luxury brands such as Dior and Dolce & Gabbana.

Iris Law

Rafferty's younger sister Iris was born on October 25, 2000, and has pursued a successful career in acting and modelling. She has participated in runways and campaigns for brands including Versace, Miu Miu and Burberry and recently starred in the docuseries Pistol as Soo Catwoman.

Rudy Law

Rudy was born on September 10, 2002, and is Jude’s youngest child with Sadie. Less is known about Rudy, who unlike his siblings has steered away from the limelight. However, he did star in the 2013 short film Dottie with his mother.

Sophia Law

Sophia Law was born in September 2009 and is the only child the Hollywood veteran shares with American model Samantha Burke. Jude reportedly met Samantha in New York City while he was filming Sherlock Holmes, with Sophia being the product of the pairing. Sophia and Samantha live in Florida and it is reported that Jude does not see the pair all too often.

Ada Law

Jude's fifth child Ada Law born in March 2015, is the star's only child with singer-songwriter Catherine Harding. The couple was only together for a short period, with Ada's birth occurring after their separation.

At the time, Catherine told The Mirror that the Fantastic Beasts actor is a "great dad." She continued: "Jude is really funny and sweet," going on to say: "I remember last week he came over and he had to change her on the park bench. He cleaned her all up."

Children with Phillipa Coan

Jude shares two children with Phillipa Coan, his current partner. The names of the kids have not been publicly revealed. The star confirmed the birth of his sixth baby with wife Phillipa on The Tonight Show in September 2021. He told host Jimmy Fallon that the experience around the birth was "unusual" given the pandemic, but that ultimately, things worked out in a "really wonderful" way. "We feel pretty blessed that we when we're in a time, that … we could just nest and enjoy each other's company,” he noted on the show.

