Holly Willoughby slammed for 'tone-deaf' post promoting £1500 treatment

Holly Willoughby has been forced to turn off the comments section on her latest Instagram post after a flurry of fans and followers called the presenter out for a "tone-deaf" move. Holly, 44, posted a picture to Instagram where she promoted a 'multi-organ MRI scan' that can reportedly check for early signs of cancer. In the picture, the TV presenter can be seen in a navy-coloured matching pair of pyjamas while sitting on an MRI bed.

"Recently @ezrainc very kindly invited me for a multi-organ MRI scan, checking for early signs of cancer and 500+ other conditions. As we all know, early detection saves lives, and it’s incredible this is now available in London. Having that peace of mind for me and my family is so worth it. As a company their hope is the more who do this the more available it is for everyone…" the presenter wrote in the post's caption. She added "#gifted" to the end of the post to signal that the treatment was courtesy of the company.

The post was up for two hours before Holly was forced to turn the comments off after receiving a litany of comments labelling the move as "tone-deaf". However, that didn't stop followers from commenting under the star's other posts. "Funny how they gift it to the only people that can afford it!" one commenter wrote.

"Ultimately it's the company behind it who are wrong in profiteering on our health anxieties and our concerns on a crumbling health system with a £1500 price tag, but there are many celebs endorsing this company and I find it tone deaf at best…" another commenter pointed out. "Be good to gift the MRI scan to somebody who cannot afford to have access to that kind of piece [sic] of mind you advertise," a third added. The company, Ezra Inc, offers three different MRI scans, the entry level starting at £1500 and ranging up to £5,495 for more complex scans. HELLO! has reached out to Holly Willoughby to comment.

The frustrations come amid rising inflation, cost-of-living pressures and persistent NHS woes. Just last month, the BBC reported that as of July, there were 7.4m planned procedures were waiting to be carried out. The Royal College of Surgeons said the system was suffering from severe strain and called for more funding for new operating theatres in the upcoming autumn budget. Similarly, it was also reported that food price inflation rose for the fifth month in a row in August - the fastest pace since the beginning of last year, official figures show.