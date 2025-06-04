Holly Willoughby resurfaces amid personal blow

Holly Willoughby was spotted for the first time in weeks as she appeared in a selfie with her former This Morning co-star Rylan Clark on Tuesday.

"Reunited and she’s brought the goods," Rylan wrote, posing with Holly while holding a bottle of perfume from Holly's lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon.

The photo captured at You Bet! on Tour, in which Holly wore a striped tee and navy blazer, was the first time Holly had been seen publicly since it was reported that her Netflix show with Bear Grylls, Celebrity Bear Hunt, which premiered on 5 February won’t be returning to screens for a second season.

The former Dancing on Ice host made her Netflix debut when she helped launch the survival show which saw a group of celebrities, including Spice Girl Mel B, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, and three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, be chased around the jungles of Costa Rica by iconic survivalist Bear Grylls.

Although the show topped the UK Netflix charts, the Mirror has reported that due to it not breaking the international market, execs didn’t believe renewing for a second season would have been worth the "huge financial cost".

The news comes just weeks after Bear Grylls shared his hopes for a second season with Dermot O'Leary on Radio 2. "God willing, we’re just sort of figuring that out at the moment," he said.

Holly's TV return

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! earlier this year, Holly, who left This Morning in October 2023, revealed that Celebrity Bear Hunt came at the perfect time in her life. "I think it's good to change things up sometimes and it's good to challenge yourself," she said.

"In the same way that the celebrities will go into this to challenge themselves and see what they were made of, I thought: 'Right, why not?'"

The star, who shares children Harry, 16, Belle, 14, and Chester, 10, with her husband Dan Baldwin, also revealed that working with Bear taught her a lesson she will keep with her for the rest of her life.

"What I learned from Bear – and it's an important lesson for me – is that I have spent my entire life, even since I was little, being scared of everything and quite often, I'll take the easy road out because then I don't have to test myself and then I don't know if I'm going to be terrified of something," she admitted.

"I just assumed that Bear was this guy that would leap out of planes in his sleep and was never fearful of anything. And actually, he does feel the fear, but he just chooses to deal with it by facing it. And I thought, 'Okay, maybe I just need to be a little bit more Bear'."