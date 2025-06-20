Holly Willoughby showered with reassurance following rare update on teenage son Harry

Holly Willoughby has largely retreated into the privacy of family life since stepping back from This Morning in 2024 and the arrest of a man who plotted to kidnap and murder the star in 2024, but she shared a rare update about her teenage son Harry this week.

The mother-of-two, 44, is preparing to embrace summer with her kids Harry, 16, Belle, 13, and Chester, 10, whom she shares with her husband Dan Baldwin. In a relatable post, Holly explained that she would not be spending as much time with her eldest, who is celebrating the end of exam season with his friends.

"Any other mums/dads of 16-year-olds, post GCSE children suddenly find themselves with a new role of personal party driver? Mums ‘Mini’ Cabs," she wrote, before addressing her appearance change.

The Dancing on Ice host ditched her soft Hollywood waves for blonde beachy waves, adding a pair of glasses and an oversized white and lemon striped shirt as she took on taxi duties.

© Instagram The former This Morning star opened up about her eldest son's post-school life

"And yes… I’m now a Glasses wearer… game changer! Will tag the details! #mumsminicab," Holly added.

© Instagram The Dancing on Ice star has kept her children away from the spotlight, often hiding their faces

Fans rushed to share their own experiences, reassuring Holly she was not alone. Tess Daly wrote: "Totally doing the same," while another parent reassured her: "Yep!! 3 parties this week." A third agreed, adding: "Yep, see them even less now than did when [they were] at school, even just a week after leaving, costing me a fortune in fuel."

Holly's family change at home

© Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby retreated from the spotlight following a harrowing murder plot against her

The confession comes after Holly opened up about Harry's busy year during an interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine.

Holly admitted she was "grateful" to be more present with her kids, stating: "Harry is doing his GCSEs at the moment, this is his last year of school before he goes off to college and A-levels and stuff."

Taking a positive attitude to spending more time at home following the harrowing murder plot against her, she added: "You have to hold on to, ultimately, [how] all this serves its purpose. A lot of the change has been really good, you know?

© Samir Hussein Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin share three children

"And actually I'm grateful for having this time. Without even realising it, I think I've missed that. It's really lovely to get some of that back."

However, she joked that her kids are often too "exhausted" to catch up with her after school.

"They were like, 'Mum, just because you've been at home all day – we've been at school, we're exhausted.' We've had to get used to how each other works again, you know?"