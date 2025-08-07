Holly Willoughby unveils new look as she retreats from the spotlight in Portugal

Holly Willoughby is living it up on a glamorous holiday in Portugal at the moment.

As the former This Morning presenter soaks up the sun, she's taken her 8.2 million followers along with her, sharing snaps on the beach, with family and of her relaxing.

Holly is also showing off a new look, beachy waves, which she's been rocking during her Portugal getaway. The TV personality, who is usually known for her slick blowouts, has literally and figuratively let her hair down...

1/ 4 © Instagram Holly took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap of her in this chic white swimsuit with her 8.2 million followers as she continues to live it up during her sun-drenched getaway in Portugal. Rocking a pair of sunglasses and beachy waves, the TV presenter posted the snap and captioned it with an array of Summer-themed emojis and added All Saints' song Pure Shores, which she's dubbed as the "Summer soundtrack".

2/ 4 © Instagram Holly also interrupted her time away to post a rare bikini snap and share her dismay over missing out on Oasis. Wearing a strapless black bikini and an Adidas bucket hat (a nod to the Brit Pop icons), the TV presenter wrote: "When your [sic] not in Wembley but your head is… have fun tonight if you’re lucky enough to be going."



3/ 4 Holly posed for a picture with her lookalike sister, Kelly Willoughby, while on holiday in Portugal. The former This Morning presenter, who is enjoying the summer in her lavish £2 million villa in the Algarve, looked gorgeous with loose waves in a boho one-shouldered dress. Meanwhile, Kelly looked summery in a Greek Goddess-inspired white dress that featured a plunging neckline and braided detailing. The sibling duo shared the selfie from a balcony and captioned the sweet photo: "Always better together."

