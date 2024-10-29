Jowita Przystal's boyfriend who she keeps from the spotlight revealed - as Maura Higgins opens up about Pete Wicks romance

Although Jowita Przystal and Pete Wicks have sizzling chemistry on Strictly Come Dancing, it has been revealed that the pair are both in separate relationships, with the MailOnline revealing that Jowita is currently dating Calum Laming, the Chief customer Service Officer at British Airways.

According to the publication, the 30-year-old has been dating Calum, 47, for over a year after the pair met at a Comic Relief charity event. It is thought that Calum watched her performing during the 2023 Strictly pros tour, and attended the Pride of Britain Awards with her.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystal dance passionately on Strictly

While the dancing pro is keen to keep the relationship private, she did post a tribute to him during the British Summer Time Ball in Hyde Park, where the pair wowed the crowds by showing off their dancing moves. She captioned the snap: "We've met a year ago but I feel like I've known you forever and I can't even describe how lucky I am to have you in my life.

"I've laughed, danced, cried and made memories for a lifetime. And as we said, now it's time to be grateful for the past, celebrate the present and embrace the future."

Jowita with her partner Calum

She has also shared a series of snaps of Calum in videos on her TikTok account, and the pair look super loved up.

Meanwhile, Maura Higgins has spoken about her relationship with Jowita's celebrity dance partner Pete after the pair were spotted kissing one another following a date at Gloria in east London.

© BBC Pete Wicks and Jowita danced the Rumba to Don't Look Back In Anger by Oasis

Speaking on the We Need to Talk podcast, she explained: "We just get on very, very well. I adore him, he's an amazing person. Do you know what's so weird? We met very soon after me coming off Love Island and we just instantly clicked. Our humour is the same. It's like that sick, dark humour. It's very abusive. We abuse each other. Very nasty, it's hilarious."

Although Jowita and Pete appear to be in very happy relationships, they had certainly become fast friends while training together for Strictly, with Pete joking that they planned to ink matching tattoos if they win the Glitterball trophy.

© Getty Maura opened up about Pete

Chatting on Loose Women, he said: "I've got a fair few tattoos so if we win then we're going to get a couple of Glitterballs." Jowita added: "I've never laughed so much in my life during this three weeks and I absolutely love every second with Pete. But I need to admit, we have a lot of laughs, but the focus and determination this man has - outstanding."